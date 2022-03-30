Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on March 24 – Movie News

Premiere week! The Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards welcomed films like ‘El Protégé’, the new film by Samuel L. Jackson or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’.

As is now a weekly tradition, the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboard has welcomed a new round of films for all tastes that you could enjoy from this March 24. Looking for a story to satisfy your appetite for action movies? So Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q have the answer with Breaking Bad.

If anime is your thing to marvel at the rain of colors and action scenes on the screen, then Jujutsu Kaisen 0 could be what you need. Don’t forget that new pre-sales have also been made available to the public, ranging from Morbius, which will arrive next March 30 at theaters in our country by Jared Leto. You should also have on your radar that Sonic 2: The movie will be available on April 6.

Now get ready because we are going to tell you in great detail what the premieres are on the billboard starting this March 24.

the protégé is an independent action thriller that focuses on the characters of Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) and Anna (Maggie Q), two of the world’s most experienced hit men who share a mysterious past in the Vietnam War.

While the two have competed for high-profile contracts around the world, it seems that the murder of a mutual friend, and Anna’s mentor, Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), pushes rivals into a tentative alliance to track down the killer; an effort that will send them back to Vietnam. This film is not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

A group of thieves break into the luxurious mansion where Sophie (Skyler Davenport) is working as a caretaker while a group of thieves break into the house looking for a safe. Sophie is a visually impaired former skier, so her only means of defense is a new app called “See For Me.”which connects her with a volunteer from across the country who helps her survive by watching out for her.

Sophie is connected to Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy)an army veteran, who becomes Sophie’s eyes through the app and helps her fend off invaders and survive, while playing out her ultimate fantasy as a real-life video game. Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need all the help she can get. Blindfolded is a film not recommended for children under 13 years of age.

Yuuta Okkotsu has been haunted ever since his childhood friend Rika died in a car accident; her ghost has stayed with him, but her spirit doesn’t appear like the sweet girl Yuuta once knew. Instead, she manifests as a monstrous and powerful entity that fiercely protects him. Unable to control Rika’s violent behavior, Yuuta is powerless to stop the bloodshed that follows her brutal revenge..

As a result, when he is apprehended by ‘Jujutsu’ sorcerers – the secret guardians of the world, trained to combat forces like Rika – Yuuta wishes to be completely isolated so that no one else can be harmed. On Jujutsu Kaisen 0the master sorcerer Satoru Gojou, has different plans for Yuuta: he will join the Jujutsu high school and learn to control Rika to help people.

‘On the verge of revenge’

Edge of Vengeance is a modern western inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” areas along the Texas-Mexico border. The story follows border guard Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) as they patrol the border. Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy crossing his grounds and Bill tries to take the blame, but an officer sees through the lie, prompting Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande..

This makes you an “illegal alien” in Mexico. Pursued by the Texas Rangers and Mexican Feds, travels across the country between deserts and mountains to seek forgiveness from the vengeful father of the dead child (Jorge A. Jiménez). This film is not recommended for children under 13 years of age.