Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on March 24 – Movie News

Premiere week! The Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards welcomed films like ‘El Protégé’, the new film by Samuel L. Jackson or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’.
As is now a weekly tradition, the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboard has welcomed a new round of films for all tastes that you could enjoy from this March 24. Looking for a story to satisfy your appetite for action movies? So Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q have the answer with Breaking Bad.
Now get ready because we are going to tell you in great detail what the premieres are on the billboard starting this March 24.
the protégé is an independent action thriller that focuses on the characters of Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) and Anna (Maggie Q), two of the world’s most experienced hit men who share a mysterious past in the Vietnam War.
While the two have competed for high-profile contracts around the world, it seems that the murder of a mutual friend, and Anna’s mentor, Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), pushes rivals into a tentative alliance to track down the killer; an effort that will send them back to Vietnam. This film is not recommended for children under 16 years of age.
Yuuta Okkotsu has been haunted ever since his childhood friend Rika died in a car accident; her ghost has stayed with him, but her spirit doesn’t appear like the sweet girl Yuuta once knew. Instead, she manifests as a monstrous and powerful entity that fiercely protects him. Unable to control Rika’s violent behavior, Yuuta is powerless to stop the bloodshed that follows her brutal revenge..
As a result, when he is apprehended by ‘Jujutsu’ sorcerers – the secret guardians of the world, trained to combat forces like Rika – Yuuta wishes to be completely isolated so that no one else can be harmed. On Jujutsu Kaisen 0the master sorcerer Satoru Gojou, has different plans for Yuuta: he will join the Jujutsu high school and learn to control Rika to help people.
‘On the verge of revenge’
Edge of Vengeance is a modern western inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” areas along the Texas-Mexico border. The story follows border guard Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) as they patrol the border. Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy crossing his grounds and Bill tries to take the blame, but an officer sees through the lie, prompting Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande..