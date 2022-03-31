Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on March 31 – Movie News

A new week of movie premieres has arrived at Cinépolis and Cinemex, this time you can find films like ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto, ‘Swallow: Perfection swallows you’ and if you are looking for a romantic comedy, ‘Two plus two’ could be your option.

The Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards have welcomed a new batch of premiere filmsbetween them Morbiusa film starring Jared Leto that features the vampiresque Marvel character, will we see him fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? Will the MCU’s next supervillain team join?

And don’t forget to keep on your radar the presales that were just made available to the public like Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, where we will have the return of Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller. Now, if adaptations of video game classics are your thing, then keep in mind that you can already buy your tickets for Sonic 2: The Movie.

Now make yourself comfortable because we are going to review all the premiere films that arrive on the billboard of Cinépolis and Cinemex from March 31.

‘Morbius’

Michael Morbius (Leto) is a biochemical scientist who suffers from a strange blood disease, this leads him to develop a cure and when he seems to obtain it, he has unexpected results, transforming him into a vampire. This gives him superhuman abilities, but since he is not exactly a member of this species, he is not limited by sunlight like they are.

Some of his abilities include enormous strength, the ability to hypnotize, and rapid regeneration. Based on the character from the universe of The Amazing Spider-Man, Morbius is the new superhero movie in collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Picturesdirected by Daniel Espinoza with performances by Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton.

‘Two plus two’

The marriage of Sara (Adriana Louvier) and Enrique (Arath de la Torre) is going through a crisis of monotony of which he has no idea. Fortunately, Sara hears from Lucy (Tessa Ia) a secret that could be the answer to save her relationship: Lucy and Ricardo (Luis Ernesto Franco) practice polygamy. Knowing how much Enrique trusts Ricardo, his colleague, Sara does everything possible to convince her husband to try this new relationship, leading to the most absurd situations that almost lead him to have a panic attack.

Until he finally manages to relax and enjoy the benefits of polygamy, giving way to a completely new Enrique: a self-confident womanizer. On Two plus twoearlier than later, they realize that not all remedies work in the same way for everyone, hormones betray feelings and both couples end up going through the worst crisis they have ever faced.

‘Swallow: Perfection swallows you’

Looking for a movie with touches of horror? Then Swallow: Perfection swallows youa film directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis, tells the story of Hunter (Haley Bennett), a woman who lives in an old-fashioned marriage and has begun to feel disappointed and frustrated with her situation. Her husband is a rich man who, despite living in the 21st century, pretends to have customs of the 50s, determining that his wife must not leave the house without him, must have everything clean and the food ready when he arrives from to work.

Hunter has quietly gotten used to and accepting her situation until she finds out she’s pregnant. Outside of feeling emotion or joy, she Hunter begins to manifest an obsessive-compulsive syndrome where she eats anything that can harm her, a marble, a thumbtack, a battery. Although the people around her try to address the problem, Hunter is yet to discover what is the motivation that leads her to have this attitude.

‘The voice of love’

the voice of love is a drama film with musical touches, co-written, directed and starring Valérie Lemercier that follows the story, from her childhood, of Aline, a woman who became an international music superstar, despite many obstacles that seemed impossible to overcome.

The youngest of fourteen children, of a Canadian marriage located in Quebec, Aline grew up in a family environment, at the beginning of the seventies, where music dominated, of any genre distributed among the tastes of the numerous members of her family. . But, although familiar with music, no one expected Aline to demonstrate, at just 12 years old, a voice worthy of a prodigy, powerful, uniform and unique.





‘One click away’

The comedy came with a double double dose this week on our country’s billboard, this time we will talk about One click awaya film co-written, directed by and starring Natalie Morales (Room 104). Adam (Mark Duplass) has received a strange surprise gift: a package of 100 Spanish lessons, via Zoom, from her husband Will. Her remote instructor, a young woman known as Honey, she soon understands that Adam is going through a complex crisis, which casts him as a neurotic Oakland resident with little to do, thanks to her successful husband’s riches.

His routine basically revolves around starting his day in a temperature-controlled pool, deciding how to spend the rest of the day. But as the days go by Cariño and Adam form a special bond, each from their own space and miles apart, where they reveal their sorrows, their pains and their hopes, always under the yoke of forced confinement that forces them to face themselves.