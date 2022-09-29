Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on September 29 – Movie News

Before leaving, September brought one last round of premiere films to the billboards of Cinépolis and Cinemex such as ‘Emergencia en el aire’, ‘Hasta que die’, but if jumping out of your seat in fear is your thing, then you should consider ‘Sonríe ‘.





We are reaching the final stretch of the year, but before saying goodbye to September, Cinépolis and Cinemex welcomed new films as part of their special billboard for the weekend. Among them are emergency in the air, until you die and one of the productions that promises to freeze your blood with its creepy story: Smile.

And of course, the cinema chains have also made a series of pre-sales available to moviegoers: Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, Exo Planet N5: Exploration Y Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Live From Buenos Aires. Sit back, grab a hot drink and check out the premieres arriving at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting September 29.

‘Emergency in the air’

A veteran police officer named In-ho receives a notification about a video of an impending aerial terrorist danger. Beginning his investigation, In-ho discovers that the prime suspect is traveling on flight KI501.. Although she is afraid of flying, Jae-hyuk makes the decision to travel to Hawaii to find a cure for her daughter. The presence of a man wandering around him and threatening draws his attention.

On flight KI501 from Incheon to Hawaii, a passenger dies under mysterious circumstances. A feeling of panic and terror spreads through the plane and on the ground. Hearing the news, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Sook-hee, assemble an anti-terrorism crisis management group and plan a contingency meeting to figure out a way to resolve the situation and get the aircraft to land safely.





‘Smile’

Based on his short film Laura Hasn’t Slept, director Parker Finn presents his first feature film. The story follows the Dr. Rose Cotter, who after witnessing a strange and traumatic incident in which one of her patients commits suicide in front of her, begins to experience terrifying events that she cannot explain.

Looking at previous similar cases, she will discover that a curse has fallen on her and she has one week left to live if she can’t break it. As an overwhelming terror begins to take hold.





‘The other Tom’

the other Tom is a Mexican film that presents the story of Lena, a single mother who lives under the auspices of social services and a fairly modest job. Tom, his son, has behavioral difficulties and is classified as a “problem child” at school.

Life seems to come crashing down on him when the little boy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and undergoes medical treatment. Despite the precarious situation, it seems that things are beginning to improve in the family’s life. However, after a freak car accident, Lea begins to question whether the decision to medicate her son was really the right one.





‘Eagle and Jaguar: The Legendary Warriors’

Set in a post-apocalyptic future where water is virtually non-existent, Eagle and Jaguar: The Legendary Warriors features two young survivors who travel through time to find the legendary power of the water god of the pre-Hispanic world and, in this way, recover the crucial resource for life.

When they arrive in the present, they find that power is held by a ruthless businessman who has knowledge of the pre-Hispanic legends that have served him to usurp the water. The Aztaya brotherhood, a group of heroes who are heirs to the Legendary Aztec and Mayan warriors begin the journey to prevent the water from being subdued and lend a hand to travelers to transform their terrible future.





‘Look how they run’

Look How They Run is a thriller directed by Tom George. Set in 1950s London, follows the investigation of the skilled but tired Inspector Stoppard and his jealous partner, the rookie Constable Stalker.to solve a strange case: desperate for a success, which he has not enjoyed in recent years, a Hollywood film producer sets out to adapt a successful play for the cinema.

But the work has barely begun when several members of the production appear murdered, with no further clues other than that they are part of the same team. As bodies continue to turn up, both inspectors find themselves in a race against time to define and apprehend the would-be killer.





’till you die’

Megan Fox is back on the big screen with Till You Die, a horror thriller film that follows the life of Emma (Fox), a woman who is involved in a sick game of revenge and whose consequence ends with the death of her husband, whom she thought to get rid of with a supposed accident.

When things don’t go as planned, the woman ends up handcuffed to her husband’s dead body, with no key or chance to break free. The situation becomes complicated when he must survive two hitmen who, unaware of how things have unfolded, they come to where they are to finish the job. With no chance to flee, Emma must find a way to defend herself and survive.





‘DIO: Dreamers Never Die’

DIO: Dreamers Never Dieis a documentary that every metal lover should see when it comes to the icon Ronnie James Dio. The story delves into the singer’s rise from his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, personal photos from Dio’s archives, and intimate scenes with his peers, family, and friends, this production also includes a carefully curated selection of outtakes from the cutting room floorcreating an experience that is exclusive only to fans in attendance.