Premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ this weekend (October 7)

We officially kick off the month of October with a good list of premieres that will be arriving over the next few weeks from Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+.

To continue with our weekly tradition, at Hobby Consoles we provide you with what to see these days by reviewing some of the the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 7, 2022.

Terror begins to loom between Netflix premieres

VIDEO Official trailer for The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s new horror series coming to Netflix in October

There is no doubt that the most outstanding among the Netflix premiere series it is the midnight clubthe new Mike Flanagan based on the novels by Christopher Pike.

Its plot follows the story of seven terminal patients who reside in the hospice Rotterdam Home and regularly meet at the stroke of midnight to tell scary stories.

They also make a promise to each other, that whoever succumbs to their illness first will be responsible for trying to reach from beyond the grave and communicate with the group. After one of them passes away, strange and inexplicable things begin to happen..

Between the best new movies on netflix we find Mr. Harrigan’s phonefilm written and directed by John Lee Hancock based on the short story by Stephen King.

It tells the story of Craig, a young man from a small town who befriends a wealthy old man named Harrigan after teaching him how to use his mobile phone.

The love for the books they share forges the bond between the old man and him. When old Harrigan passes away, Craig discovers that he is able to keep in touch with him through the iPhone that was buried next to the old man, although that will trigger very shady events.. This is our review of Mr. Harrigan’s Telephone.

One of DC’s most recent series makes its appearance on HBO Max

within the HBO Max premieres We highlight the arrival of Pennyworthone of the DC series created by Bruno Heller and starring, among others, Jack Bannon, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ben Aldridge and Dorothy Atkinson.

With a total of three seasons, the series follows the story of Alfred Pennyworth, a former member of the London special forces who is assigned to work for Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father.

Between the best new movies on HBO Max we have Jumanji: The Next Levelthe latest installment in the adventure saga starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, among others.

On this occasion, the ‘players’ return to the game, but their characters have been swapped between each other, offering a curious cast: the same heroes with different appearance. But where are the rest of the people?

The participants have only one option: play this dangerous game one more time to find out what is really going on. We leave you here our review of Jumanji: The Next Level.

For the most nostalgic, among the films that are added to the HBO Max catalog this weekend we have caspera classic from the childhood of many starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci.

Its plot revolves around Dr. Harvey, who is hired to try to drive away the spirits of an abandoned house recently acquired by Mrs. Crittenden.

Once installed in the mansion, Harvey’s daughter, Kat, ends up meeting Casper, a very friendly ghost with whom she ends up becoming very good friends..

Casper and Kat will have to put up with Casper’s hooligan uncles, Whip, Tufo and Fatty, while Mrs. Crittenden, taking advantage of the ghosts’ distraction, will try to get hold of the treasure hidden in the mansion.

Colin Farrell leads Prime Video premieres

The highlight among Amazon Prime Video news for this weekend is Saying goodbye to Yangscience fiction film directed by Kogonada starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier, among others.

Tells the story of a man and his daughter who try to save by all possible means the life of Yang, a robot half assistant and half nannywhom they consider a member of their family.

Series for the little ones in the house in the premieres of Disney +

Apart from the new chapters of the leading series of rigor, in the premieres of Disney Plus Spain we highlight the arrival of some productions aimed at the smallest of the house, such as Spidey and his Superteam.

These short episodes of about 5 minutes long follow the adventures of Spider-Man and his amazing friends like Miles Morales or Spider-Gwenwho team up to fight supervillains and rescue people in trouble.

Another series to keep children entertained is camp newtona Spanish production directed by Max Lemcke starring Andrés Requejo, Julia Sierra, Mónica Lleó, Iratxe Emparan, Manuel Baldé, among others.

With a total of 13 episodes, the series introduces us to Camp Newton, a camp for extraordinary boys and girls who love science whose lives will change completely when an alien lands on the spot.

So far our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ on the weekend of October 2, 2022.