Premiere movies and series on VOD: what to watch from September 9-11 on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Disney + and Prime Video

There are usually few weeks like these on VOD platforms, in which the most outstanding premieres of the year converge with mega-releases fresh from the cinema. From Monday to Friday we have had new chapters of The House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings and just yesterday it was Disney+ Day, in which the on-demand platform of Uncle Walt’s house premiered 10 contents, including Thor: Love & Thunder or the new CGI/live action Pinocchio.

Therefore, this weekend is also crazy not so much in terms of news, but everything that has been coming in the previous days, and that is practically impossible to see in one sitting -especially from Monday to Friday. So if you have any free time left this weekend after catching up, you have all the premieres, starting with another of Netflix’s stars: Cobra Kai.

From today we have the season 5 of cobra kai, the original series on YouTube Red that no one gave a damn about, which finally became a model of how to adapt an 80’s work and bring it back with the perfect balance between nostalgia and update. In this case, the paths of our protagonists diverge after the surprising end of season 4, which changed the official ‘villain’.

Y end of journey, in which during a harrowing journey, a widowed mother fights to protect her family when a murder and a missing bag of money put their lives in danger. They star Queen Latifah (The Barbershop, Chicago), rapper Ludacris and other notables such as Beau Bridges.

Movistar+ brings a lot of cinema, starting with Scoundrels, a politically incorrect neighborhood comedy about three good-hearted louts played by rookie Joaquín González, who plays himself, Luis Tosar and Daniel Guzmán himself. In ‘Canallas’, Joaquín, Brujo and Luismi, three forty-somethings from the neighborhood without a job or benefit, meet again after twenty years. When Joaquín and his family receive a notification from the court informing them of the seizure of their house because of their dealings, Joaquín, accompanied by Brujo and Luismi, will try to get the necessary money.

Y American Underdog, one of those USA sports overcoming films in which Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin -winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘El Piano’- star in this biopic around the figure of Kurt Warner, one of the most valuable players in the NFL, the American football league. The film portrays the moving true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from being a stock boy in a supermarket to becoming one of the great stars of the NFL, and winner of the MVP of the Super Bowl in 2000, the Award for Most Valuable Player in the Super Bowl.

Amazon Prime Video is also not relaxing with Flight / Risk: In October 2018, tragedy struck Indonesia with the crash of a Boeing 737 full of passengers. But in March 2019, just five months later, another Boeing 737 crashed in Ethiopia, setting off alarm bells at the Boeing company about the safety of its aircraft. The creators of the award-winning The Square analyze in depth what happened in this documentary film.

And an absolutely different duo from one to the other: on the one hand, the great Paul Thomas Anderson with his beautiful and nostalgic Licorice Pizzaan initiatory love story in the San Fernando Valley in California in the 1970s. And on the other Y Jackass 4, that has reunited a decade later the whole band -except Bam Margera- to meet again with their insane, delirious and painful tests. Laughter and broken bones alike.

NETFLIX SERIES SEPTEMBER 2022

September 9

Cobra Kai Season 5

Narcosanto, season 1

NETFLIX MOVIES SEPTEMBER 2022

September 9

Breathless

end of journey

Movistar+ Movies September 2022

September 9

Scoundrels

September 10

American Underdog

September 11th

Spring in Beechwood

Series, Movies and Documentaries Amazon Prime Video September 2022

September 9

Flight/Risk

Jackass 4

September 11th

Licorice Pizza

Films FILMIN September 2022

September 9

Instinct

Nominated for the Discovery Award at the European Film Awards, Halina Reijn’s feature debut is a drama about sexual attraction for danger that features two brilliant performances.