Premiere movies on Netflix from April 18 to 24

Netflix and its premiere movies from April 18 to 24

We are about to start another week of April and the news within Netflix they do not stop, so we will let you know the premieres for this new week from April 18 to 24.

It is worth mentioning that one of the most outstanding novelties is the romantic drama ‘Let yourself go’, the directorial debut of the screenwriter of ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’, Sofia Alvarez.

The truth is that in this month of April, Netflix launched its news cinematographic in small doses.

Which, without a doubt, is a very wise idea if it seems that you want to give more weight to soap operas or series.

It is for this reason that this week the platform presents the youth drama “Let’s Go”, which the screenwriter Sofía Alvarez has named and directed for all the boys I love.

In addition, as if that were not enough, it adds a new title to its extensive catalog of documentaries, the feature film En el target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch.

And well, without further ado, here are the movies that premiere on Netflix from April 18 to 24.

one On Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch The feature film delves into the keys that led the fashion franchise to be one of the most popular in the late 90s and early 2000s; but also how the succession of scandals that dotted the company caused its decline. Premiere: April 19 two let yourself go The film follows Auden, a young woman about to start her college career. But first, he has a summer ahead that will mark a before and after in his life. Auden begins to rethink his future after meeting the mysterious Eli, who reveals a side of himself he’s never explored before. Premiere: April 22