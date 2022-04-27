Premiere movies, the most anticipated series and all the news that show that Disney + has the best entertainment offer for this spring – CINEMABLEND

From titles recently awarded at the Oscars, such as ‘West Side Story’ or ‘Enchantment’, to blockbusters such as ‘Death on the Nile’ and, of course, the new Marvel fictions and ‘Star Wars’, ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi’.





Time flies and, although it seems surprising, It’s been two years since Disney+ arrived in Spain ready to delight users with the best entertainment offer in the world of streaming. Of course, not only did he achieve his goal, but he month by month has achieved exceed public expectations, keep your catalog updated at all times.

The platform’s home theater service can boast of having one of the most interesting and complete audiovisual entertainment offers on the market… and for all audiences. Thanks to this, it has become the favorite place for young and old when looking for that series or movie to enjoy during their leisure time.

One of the attractions of Disney + is that it has been able to perfectly integrate successful content from past decades with the latest film and television fiction novelties. An unbeatable offer full of adventures, intelligent proposals, comedy, ‘thriller’, science fiction, animation, documentaries and horrorwith added value thanks to the wide variety of original series, films and documentaries.

Box office blockbusters like Death on the Nile to Oscar winners like West Side Story and The Eyes of Tammy Faye are just a click away. While in the television fiction section you can enjoy news with the Disney + label such as the recently released Moon Knight and The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, and soon Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and How I met your father. But since it’s easy to get lost in the face of such an immense catalogue, we’ve compiled the latest additions and the most anticipated releases in the coming weeks.

LATEST SUCCESSFUL NEWS

‘Death on the Nile’

Newly added to the Disney+ catalog, death on the nile It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, directed by and starring, again by Kenneth Branagh, has grossed over $136 million worldwide. Income that shows that the film has been one of the favorites by the public, since its arrival in theaters last February.

Its success was to be expected considering that its ingredients include the right dose of jealousy, glamor, love and revenge, as well as mystery. Inspired by the homonymous novel by Agatha Christie, another of its attractions is its stellar leading cast: Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and Annette Bening are some of the faces that lead the cast, with which you will travel to the fabulous Egypt created by Branagh and his team.

In this luxurious setting, the mysterious murder that detective Hercule Poirot must investigate takes place, which occurred on the honeymoon of the newly married couple formed by the millionaire Linnet Ridgeway (Gadot) and the ex-fiancé of a childhood friend, Simon Doyle (Hammer). Of course, it is Linnet’s friend, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Mackey), who is the prime suspect in the horrific murder. But she is not the only one. Because, as usual in Christie’s stories, Poirot also considers the rest of the guests at the celebration as possible culprits and, as the protagonist says: “When you’re rich, it’s hard to have real friends.”

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

Another of the star titles of this season and that you can already find on Disney + is the alley of lost souls, the new feature film by Guillermo del Toro. Nominated for four Oscars, it has a luxury cast led by Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.

This addictive ‘thriller’, based on the homonymous novel by William Lindsay Gresham, takes us to the USA in the 1930s. There lives Stanton Carlisle (Cooper), a pitchman with great ambition who dreams of reaching the top. But when it seemed that he had succeeded, he runs into a manipulative psychiatrist, as ambitious and dark as he is, with whom he launches a plan that is both a revenge with which they will defraud the New York upper class. A descent into hell in which mystery, passion and drama are guaranteed.

‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, and one of his most rounded works, is also available in the streaming service’s catalog. West Side Story is the new version of the well-known musical of the 60s directed by Robert Wise and, in this case, it stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress. We assure you that it will not leave you indifferent.

Dare to travel to the streets of New York in the 1950s in this reinterpretation of the classic Romeo and Juliet of William Shakespeare. All to learn about the immortal story of Tony and María, two young people from rival gangs who fall in love. Their relationship will be called into question by their respective groups, who do not share or welcome their idyll. A magnificent musical that hypnotizes with its choreographies and filmic and aesthetic discoveries.

‘Net’

Disney + also makes every effort to become the favorite place for the little ones when looking for audiovisual entertainment. And one of the latest animated titles that you can already watch from your sofa at home is the new Pixar film, Red. Directed by Domee Shi, it hasn’t taken long to become the favorite movie of the tweens in the house, thanks to its fantastic story and total connection to the chaos that a boy’s life becomes when he hits puberty.

The protagonist of this story is Mei, a 13-year-old girl who tries to deal with the mountain of emotions and novelties that entering adolescence entails, but always trying not to disappoint her strict mother. Although she, tired of always being under the constant gaze of her mother, she decides to rebel to fulfill her wishes. But what she didn’t count on was becoming a giant red panda that will change her life forever. Will she free the panda by assuming who she is or will she prefer to get rid of him?

‘Moon Knight’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now delight in the new Marvel original series for Disney+, moon knight. Starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, it brings the story of the famous superhero created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin to the small screen for the first time in 1975. Since then, his popularity among the public has continued to grow and, in addition to telling With several solo comic series, he has crept into several lists of the most beloved characters by readers.

The story follows Steven Grant (Isaac), a seemingly normal man who, overnight, discovers that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has a second personality under the name Marc Spector. The latter is a mercenary who acts under the guidance of the Egyptian god of the moon, Konshu.

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes is the title of the new miniseries based on real events that is now available on Disney +. Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, and starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, the eight-episode production promises to become your next obsession.

Without a doubt, its addictive story is one of its main attractions, since it tells how the young businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) became the head of the richest women in the world and, at the same time, put herself in the spotlight. from the health authorities as a result of the danger that the medical technology that he had created within his company Theranos began to pose to patients.

Disney + also has an irresistible offer in its catalog for lovers of ‘realities’. And the last to arrive The Kardashiansbrings back to the small screen one of the most popular and mediatic families on the international scene.

In each episode, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie will tell, in the first person, some of the most curious details of their lives, from their desire to open millionaire businesses to some of the funniest anecdotes they remember.

AND… EVERYTHING THAT IS TO COME

The next additions to the Disney + catalog that arrive this spring also have nothing to envy to the previous titles. So, take a pencil and mark the dates of their releases on the calendar so you don’t miss any.

‘How I met your father’

One of the new series that promises to be one of your next crushes is how i met your fatherthe expected ‘spin-off’ of the successful How I Met Your Mother, which will be available starting Wednesday May 11. The first season of the fiction starring Hilary Duff will have a total of 10 episodes, each lasting just over 20 minutes. A detail that makes it the perfect choice to see in your leisure time.

Like the original, the plot is narrated by its protagonist from the future, although the action takes place in the year 2021. Unlike what happened in How I Met Your Mother, this time the Sophie -the female version of Ted Mosby- from the future will appear on the scene. And it is Kim Cattrall who is in charge of interpreting it! In each episode, Sophie and her group of friends will experience all kinds of humorous situations, among which, of course, the love affairs of each of them will not be lacking.

Along with Duff and Cattrall, Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma complete the main cast of the series, which promises to become one of your new favorites.

‘Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi’

Another of the most anticipated series novelties of the season is, of course, Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi. The new ‘spin-off’ series set in the universe created by George Lucas -after The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett book- recounts Ewan McGregor as the protagonist, who recovers the role of the Jedi he brought to life in the second Star Wars trilogy (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith).

The next may 27 is the date chosen for the first two episodes of the series to arrive at Disney+, in which Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse have also participated, who bring their respective characters from the saga back to life: Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader ), Owen Lars and Beru Lars.

All about ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi’

‘Only murders in the building’

If you have already seen the successful and hilarious Just Murders in the Building, you will be pleased to know that the next June 28th returns to Disney + with its second season. The new batch of episodes will once again feature the peculiar leading trio of ‘podcasters’ made up of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. But also with new faces like Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, among others.

In this second installment, Charles, Oliver and Mabel must try to discover the identity of the murderer of Bunny Folger, the president of the Arconia neighborhood council. But it will not be an easy task, since their names will begin to sound very soon among the public as possible suspects in the crime. An accusation that the residents of the building will not hesitate to use against him.

