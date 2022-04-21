Premiere new watch with this offer of the Honor Watch GS Pro

In case you do not know the characteristics of this smart watch, we will quickly point out its most outstanding qualities.

To buy it at a lowest cost , just go to the link you have on these lines and add the watch to your shopping basket before the sale expires -remember that putting it in said basket does not guarantee its stock; you have to proceed with the purchase until the end to make sure you get it.

This is a good time to get the Honor smartwatch. The wearable, in an original camouflage blue finish, is currently at a fantastic price thanks to an applied discount that leaves it in the €129.99 .

This Honor model is a profile smartwatch multisport with a total of more than 15 preset training modes and 85 custom training modes. Among them, there is not even a ski mode missing, capable of tracking from the number of races, to the distance, the travel time, the maximum speed, the maximum slope to the vertical ascent and descent, among other variables.

It comes with GPS and the ability to set routes, in addition to being able to receive forecasts of changes in climatic conditions based on said paths.

Needless to say, it is responsible for monitoring your heart rate 24/7, tracking your sleep and rest throughout the night, and even measuring your blood oxygen level. (SpO2).

Syncs seamlessly with your smartphone so you can receive on your wrist notifications, messages and even calls and allows the storage of up to 500 songs to play music easily.

your certificate of endurance allows it to boast excellent resistance to temperature, humidity and altitude, salt spray, resistance to sand and humidity, so that you can wear it even in the most extreme conditions.

The body is made of rubber and metal while the strap is made of nylon braid and if what interests you is the theme of the autonomy, that you know that the manufacturer guarantees up to 40 hours of performance with GPS activated, 100 hours in Power Saving mode and up to 25 days in “normal use”.

Available in a good number of colors, its usual price is 249.90 euros, so the current discount available on Amazon is at least interesting for the number of features it offers -and the good opinions it generates among its buyers.

Do not think about it and get it before it flies.

The link you see in this article is part of our Amazon affiliate agreement and may earn us a small commission. Even so, the decision to publish it has been made freely, under the editorial criteria of El Output, and without attending, of course, to suggestions or requests by the brands involved.