Premiere of “Crimes of the Future”, David Cronenberg’s film with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux | Movistar Cinema

Billed as the futuristic drama of the year, Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart star in this hypnotic and provocative film, and at times a little perverse. After its launch at the Cannes Film Festival and its run through theaters, “Crimes of the Future” arrives at Movistar Plus+ with unanimity from the critics: the self-tribute by maestro David Cronenberg is fascinating.





Viggo Mortensen in “Crimes of the Future” – Movistar Plus +

Alicia Marin 10/20/2022 2m 36s





The 2022 futuristic movie arrives at Movistar Plus+ the saturday october 29 from the hand of David Cronenberg -recent Donostia award at the San Sebastian Festival- after its presentation in the Official Section at the Cannes Festival.

The famous Canadian director and screenwriter, with 70 prizes behind his back and 81 nominations for his films, he revisits the body horror that he already dealt with in films such as “Rabia”, “Chromosoma 3”, “Videodrome”, “The Fly”, “Inseparable” and “Crash”. And it is that, together with John Carpenter and Wes Craven, he has come to be considered within a group called “the three C’s” of contemporary horror cinema.

“Crimes of the Future” it’s a portrait of pleasure and pain through alterations of the body. A new world in which, as Kristen Stewart’s character says: “Surgery is the new sex.”

Synopsis

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. The pain has practically disappeared. the body no longer suffers and the flesh is just a field open to creation on a planet destroyed and corrupted by plastic.

In this new world two artists from performance -a man whose body undergoes continuous transformations and his surgeon- have made operations a successful and lucrative art.





Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart – Movistar Plus+

Who’s Who in “Crimes of the Future”

saul tensor (Viggo Mortensen), famous artist of performance publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances with his partner Caprice (Lea Seydoux).

Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher with the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements, and that’s when a mysterious group is discovered… Their mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Celebrate the return of David Cronenberg with more films from the filmmaker

Much of David Cronenberg’s filmography can be enjoyed on Movistar Plus+. On the platform are available “Maps to the Stars” (2014), for which Julianne Moore won best actress at Cannes, and “cosmopolitan” (2012), with Robert Pattinson.

With his fetish actor Viggo Mortensen, they can be seen on M+ “A dangerous method” (2011) and “eastern promises” (2007), for which the actor was nominated for an Oscar.

In addition to some essential classics such as “Crash” (nineteen ninety six), “The fly” (1986), “videodrome” (1983) and “scanners” (1981).

