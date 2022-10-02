Premiere of Luckiest girl alive by Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, a femme fatale at the premiere of her new movie in a minidress and high boots. | Photo: AFP.

In recent years, Mila Kunis she has become more selective in choosing the projects she will work on because the most important thing is her family. This has resulted in her appearing in a few films, but they are those that are relevant for the actress because she captures her attention and she considers them important.

This happened with his recent movie: “Luckiest girl alive” (“The luckiest girl”), which is the Netflix adaptation of the drama and mystery novel of the same name that was published in 2015. This week the premiere was held in the United States, where the actress of Ukrainian origin attended the red carpet and hit.

Mila Kunis, 39 years old, arrived wearing a black minidress with long sleeves and a deep V-neck. This one has a detail of silk fabric overlaid on the waist, emphasizing this area of ​​the body. This made the actress show off and captivate with her small figure.

So that the look was even more daring and sensual, Ashton Kutcher’s wife used waders suede with a shiny finish that matched the detail of the criss-cross fabric. In this way, Mila Kunis took the classic black dress to another level, in addition to the fact that she imposed fashion for this fall-winter.

Mila Kunis, a femme fatale at the premiere of her new movie in a minidress and high boots. Photos: AFP.



Your image of femme fatale It has been one of the most commented these days, since the actress resumed her career in a big way because her beauty took the spotlight. Equally striking was her long and silky dark hair that contrasts with her large and expressive green eyes; these were the focus of makeup in ranges naked because they had a thick outline, resembling the end to the style cat eyes.

movie details

Furthermore, the movie gender thriller is promising because it revolves around Ani Fanelli, a 28-year-old New Yorker who seems to have the perfect life: she has a dream job, a perfect relationship and a life full of luxuries that few people can afford at that age. Maybe her wedding is approaching, as well as an investigation that could expose her past.









This will cause the protagonist’s life to begin to fall apart to do what she should have tackled years ago: her dark past away from the person he is today. The film was directed by Mike Barker, and also stars Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, and Scoot McNairy.

According to Univisión, in Mexico the premiere is scheduled for next October 7; for now, we share the trailer to sow in you intrigue and don’t miss the Mila Kunis movie.