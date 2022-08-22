Premiere of the comedy ‘Hollywoo’, on August 23, in “La Noche De…”

The night of 10:15 p.m. Average EITB

Published:

08/22/2022

13:46 (UTC+2)





Last update:

08/22/2022

13:46 (UTC+2)

Before the film is broadcast, in the space of Félix Linares, they will talk about the couple formed by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, about the actor Armie Hammer and they will travel to the Canary Islands in the section ‘Where the cinema took us’. 2:09



Euskaraz irakurri: ‘Hollywoo’ komediaren estreinaldia, astearte honetako “La Noche De…” saioan

This Tuesday, the EITB film program “The night of…” will offer the premiere in movie tv hollywoo (2011), a french comedy about a voice actress who travels to Hollywood to meet the star she voices. The film is directed by Frederic Berthe and Pascal Serieisand starring Florence Foresti, Jamel Debbouze and Nikki Deloachamong others.

Jeanne is the voice actor for Jennifer, an American actress in a successful television series. When Jennifer decides to withdraw from her, Jeanne’s world collapses, so she will travel to Los Angeles to convince the American to return to filming. In this adventure, Jeanne meets Farrés, who will open the door to the crazy world of Hollywood.

Before the broadcast of the film, in the space presented by Félix Linares they will talk about the couple they form Ryan Reynolds and Blake Livelyprotagonists this week of the section Summer loves. also about the actor Armie Hammer, and accusations of cannibalism; and will travel to the Canary Islands in the section Where the cinema took uswith the shooting on the slopes of Teide of a cowboy movie.

“The night of… Hollywoo”, this Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., on ETB2 and eitb.eus.