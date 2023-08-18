Premiere of the duet of Verdaguer and Castro – Plaza de Armas

In fact, Cristian Castro and Diego Verdaguer joined their voices to compose a new version of the song “Corazon de Papel”.

“It is an honor for me to perform this duet with my favorite Argentine, he was always very affectionate and creative. We have a lifelong friendship, Castro said of the singer-songwriter, who died in January 2022 at age 70.

The interpreter of “La Ladrona” recorded the song, on which the 48-year-old Castro contributed his vocal talents.

On their part, Amanda Miguel and Ana Victoria Verdaguer, aware of the importance of this posthumous release, decided to premiere the video of Diego and Cristian during a concert given at the National Auditorium as part of their Siempre Te Amare tour. Did. honoring the memory of argentina

“I really liked this couple, it’s so beautiful, it definitely took me by surprise. I think Cristian can sing anything”, noted the interpreter of “Mi Buen Corazón”.

Ana Victoria, daughter of the popular couple, said: “This duet represents an achievement and it pleases me to know that the great artist wants to be a part of the tribute album we are preparing for him.”

It was mentioned that the video for “Corazon de Papel” has a very creative function, as it will feature different moments of the singer interspersed with animation figures, ensuring an original and unusual result.

The theme is written by Verdaguer, Amanda Miguel and Graciela Carballo; At that time it reached the first place of popularity, which made it a classic.

