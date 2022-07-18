Series for which Selena Gomez is nominated for an Emmy Award.

he red carpet for the premiere of the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ was held at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, a venue that is conglomeration of renowned television stars and the cast of this original series on the Hulu streaming platform.

The actress and singer Selena Gomez, who in addition to starring in this fiction is an executive producer, wore a sparkly silver sequin dress by Michael Kors. The styling was complemented with sandals of the same tone and an elegant and discreet makeup.

This production for which Gomez has made history by becoming the second Latin woman to be nominated for best producer at the Emmy Awards, has had a good response from specialized critics. She stars in the series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In the fiction we see some neighbors –Charles, Oliver and Mabel– residing in a building in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York; the three are unknown until an unexpected death succumbs their home, thus discovering their passion for solving crimes, so they decide to look for the person responsible for the cruel murder and document it in a podcast.

Joining the main cast in season two is British supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, who plays Mabel’s love interest, Alice, who works at an art gallery.

