Premiere series based on true stories that you have to see

Silicon Valley and Tokyo are the cities where these two fictions take place, which will push the reader to search for information on Google.

Autumn brings the first cold weather and the audiovisual marathons begin without the guilt of lost good weather. For those who are up to date with their series or movies favourites, this note brings novelties full of suspense and drama based on true stories: Tokyo Vice (2022) and The Dropout (2022).

Those people who prefer the cadence of the cinema can see Riding to Glory (2020)available in hbo max. It is a film that begins tiny, in a Welsh village, and grows charmingly by the minute. It is ideal to accompany it with tea and blueberry muffins.

Tokyo Vice

premiered on Friday, April 8 on HBO Max, Tokyo Vice is a crime thriller based on the memoirs of American journalist Jake Adelstein during his time in Japan. The series stars the actor and singer Ansel Elgort. The director of the first episode is Michael Mann, who also serves as executive producer.

While discovering the attractions of Japanese culture, Adelstein, born in Missouri in 1969, becomes the first journalist of non-Japanese origin to work for the Yomiuri Shinbun newspaper.one of the most important in Japan and one of the most widely read in the world.

Along the way, he researches and writes numerous articles on extreme criminal cases, some related to Yakuza, the Japanese mafia. With Ken Watanabe playing a detective from the unit against organized crime that accompanies the protagonist, Tokyo Vice builds a sordid scenario full of real threats and dangers that becomes, at times, overwhelming.

The Dropout

The second recommended fiction is The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, a miniseries available at Star+. Starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, it tells how an ambitious former Stanford University student and her partner manage to obtain a millionaire fortune by defrauding the investors of her start up. With Theranos, the failed “unicorn”, they seek to develop a machine to process dozens of medical diagnoses from a few drops of blood.

Although the official premiere was at the beginning of March, every Thursday a new chapter was added until completing the eight that make up the miniseries. It is ideal for those who enjoyed The Tinder Scammer (2022) or Who is Anna? (2022), both in Netflix.

The case is based on the story of Elizabeth Holmes, considered until recently one of the great promises of Silicon Valley.. In 2015, Forbes magazine named her the youngest billionaire entrepreneur in the world, after investment rounds that allowed her to raise 944 million dollars. Then came the great fall, as noisy as her rise.

For the series, Seyfried not only took the look so stylish Steve Jobs from Holmes, plagued with shirts and buns, but also added his facial tics. In a captivating performance, the Oscar nominee for best supporting actress for Mank (2020), she displays the cold and heat of a con artist who knew how to convince big businessmen.

riding to glory

The last recommendation is an inspiring film that can be compared to the endearing Billy Elliot (2000): riding to glory. The great Toni Collette gets into the skin of Jan Vokes, a waitress from a small town in Wales who, without money or experience, convinces her neighbors to invest in raising a racehorse.

Together, they raise the little Dream Alliance or Alianza de Ensueños, which becomes a great specimen, competitive in races and the hope of an entire community, which is having a bad time. That unity and construction of community pride can remind Luna de Avellaneda (2004), by Juan José Campanella.

Its world premiere was on January 24, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. In Argentina, it is available on the HBO Max platform.