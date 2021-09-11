premiere the film with Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and …

Tonight, 10 September, on Rai3 at 21.20 it will be broadcast The Favorite. An absolutely unmissable event for cinema lovers, starring three superb performers such as Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. The Favorite is one of the most acclaimed films of the famous director Yorgos Lanthimos, nominated for four times for the Oscars. Lanthimos’ film competed for 10 statuettes, taking home one for Best Actress: Olivia Colman.

The film is set in the early 18th century in England. In 1708 a fragile Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne of England while her close friend, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), known as Lady Marlborough, rules the nation in her place in the age-old war with France. Anna represents a woman who is anything but used to politics, in need of attention and oppressed by physical ailments. Everything changes with the arrival of Abigail (Emma Stone) for whom the Queen feels a certain interest.

Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) is a distant cousin of Sarah Churchill. The young woman has fallen from grace because of her father and is trying to find a role in society. Once she arrives at court, she soon realizes that she can exploit the Queen flattering it, and more. The newcomer is shrewd and, once she understands the nature of the relationship between Queen Anne and Lady Sarah, she decides to increase her social tenor by taking the place of “favorite” … A long battle at court will begin between the two contenders of the Queen.

La Favorita plot: court intrigues and female feuds at the center of the film

The film represents a triangle of sex and power all female, which in 2018 won 10 Oscar nominations, 12 BAFTA Award nominations and 5 Golden Globe nominations. Previewed at the 75th Venice Film Festival in 2018, The Favorite saw the triumph of Olivia Colman, winner, for her portrayal of the lazy and sick Queen Anne, the Oscar winner, the Golden Globe and the Volpi Cup as best female performer.