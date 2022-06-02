premiere, trailer, synopsis, cast and more

‘Emily in Paris’ has become on its own merits one of the most popular and at the same time most controversial series in the Netflix catalog. With two nominations for the 2021 Emmys (Best Comedy Series and Best Production Design) and another two for the 2021 Golden Globes (Best Musical and Comedy Series and Best Actress) not without controversy, critics assure that the quality of the series falls far, far short of the viewing figures on the platform. It is one of the most viewed fictions on Netflix.

What is clear is that the enormous success of the series has guaranteed its permanence in the Netflix catalog at least for two more seasons, como announced the platform itself at the beginning of the year. We would all like to know what new adventures Emily is going to experience in the City of Light or, perhaps, in new destinations, as is being rumored.

The first season of ‘Emily in Paris’ premiered worldwide in December 2020, while the second arrived on December 22, 2021. The series, Created by Darren Starr (the same showrunner of ‘Sex and the City’) introduces us to an American girl who works in a marketing agency in Paris, and tells us all her stories with loves and friendships.

According to ‘Variety’, the second season debuted in Netflix’s Global Top 10 and topped the list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first four days of broadcast, from December 22 to 26, 2021. The end of the series made it clear that ‘Emily in Paris’ would continue and that it would offer us many more ‘lookazos’ and moments of laughter and not thinking about anything, which is what the series basically offers.

When does ‘Emily in Paris S3’ start shooting?

Already. We have seen it on Lily Collins’ social networks and on those of the series itself, that the team has already traveled to Paris to start reading the script and filming the first scenes. Lily Collins has shared on Instagram a photo in Paris together with Ashley Park, while @emilyinparis we have been able to see a detail of the script readings.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What will Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’ be about?

In the second season, we have seen Emily more comfortable in Paris, improving her pronunciation of the language and much more integrated into Savoir, the marketing agency where she works. In addition, she recovers from the fiasco of her relationship with the ‘chef’ Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) while her friend Mindy (Ashley Park) goes to live with her, they have difficult times with Camille (Camille Razat) and her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy -Beaulieu) informs him that he does not want him to return to Chicago.

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Thus, in the last chapter, Sylvie announces that she is leaving Savoir but that she wants Emily to join her new team, not to return to the United States. Our protagonist has spent great moments in Paris and does not know what decision to make: this offer is tempting, but also that of Madeline (Kate Walsh), her boss in Chicago, who has promised her that her promotion will come.

On a personal level, despite the fact that she has had an affair with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), the French classmate who has stayed in Paris even though his work is already in London and who wants to see her again, she realizes that who is still hanging on Gabriel. But this has resumed his relationship with Camille.

In the final seconds of the second season, she is seen calling out to Sylvie with her answer, but it ends before she hears Emily’s answer to the boss.

Any word on the cast of ‘Emily in Paris’ S3?

Nothing definitive is confirmed either, although we surely know that Lily Collins will be back giving life to the protagonist, Emily, as she was in charge of announcing on her Instagram profile (@lilyjcollins) dressed in a T-shirt of her character:

‘Wake up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… And wait, for a Season 4!!!!!Can’t say if Emily would love or hate this look to announce it, but I’d be yelling anyway. I really love you all, thank you so much for the amazing support. Seriously, I can’t wait any longer. Merci Beaucoup!!…”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition to Lily Collins, we are sure to see the main cast members: Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy, Camille, Sylvie (Sylvie) and her two colleagues from work. Julian (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery). As for Alfie, the chances of seeing him again depend on how his relationship with Emily Cooper evolves.

Madeleine, Emily’s boss in Chicago, was already fully pregnant and it’s unlikely we’ll see her in season three…unless she stays in Paris to give birth. The actress, Kate Walsh, has recently made a cameo in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery (16 years after her debut in the series).

What do we know about the filming and the release date?

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Variety reports that the third season will shoot again at the Paris studios in the spring or summer of this year, but other locations, including London, are being explored. Hence the rumor that we could see Emily working with Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), the character discarded from ‘And Just Like That’… who would now be based in the British capital.

Darren Starr could already be starting to write the scripts for the third part of the series that, following Netflix’s previous release guidelines, we could see in December 2022.

Is there already a teaser or trailer for the new episodes of ‘Emily in Paris’?

At the moment Netflix has not revealed any video, preview or trailer for the third season of ‘Emily in Paris’. But we will keep reporting…

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io