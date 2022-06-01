Premieres Apple TV + June, July, August 2022

It is becoming more and more evident that AppleTV+ has managed to sustain a level of production that puts it at the height of great houses of series and movies such as HBO. Just remember what happened to severity this year, to know that every time the platform releases some content you have to pay attention to it. More examples? ted lasso sweeping awards seasons or The Morning Show They also serve to prove it. Today all the titles that will arrive until August of this year were announced and we will tell you about them so you do not miss them.

+What’s coming to Apple TV+ in June

Carpool Karaoke S05 (Every Friday)

james corden managed to turn one of his hobbies into one of the most consumed segments on the internet. We talk about the interviews he conducts with different musicians and actors with whom he reviews both their careers and his tastes when it comes to singing. Simu Liu, Jessica Henwick, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, and Charli D’Amelio are some of the faces that will be seen in this new installment

Physical S02 (June 3)

The second season of this series will also arrive on Friday, starring rose byrne in the skin of Sheila Rubin, a woman who lives in California in the 80’s and manages to break all her obstacles thanks to the world of aerobics. This time, we will see her question her love for her husband and a new person who crosses her life. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), will arrive on the show as a new fitness instructor.

For all mankind S03 (June 10)

The third installment of the series about a dystopian reality takes us to the 90s, where the space race to reach Mars between the Soviet Union, the United States and an unexpected new participant will take place.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (June 17)

From the world of movies comes this award-winning drama Sundance at the beginning of the year. Starring Cooper Raiff, shows us a 22-year-old who has just finished university and is not very clear about his future. Only the parties seem to motivate him, until he crosses paths with Domino And your daughter, Lolaand discover a new target.

Home S02 (June 17)

The second installment of this series will show us the most innovative houses in the world, with visits to places as varied as the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico and Iceland.

Loot (June 24)

With Maya Rudolf (Saturday night Live) as the protagonist, this series created by Alan Yong and Matt Hubard It will consist of 10 episodes and will be set in a workplace. If you like office, clearly this is the production that you should not miss, with weekly premieres every Friday. Focus on the millionaire Molly Novack, whose life seems to fall off a cliff when she discovers that her husband is cheating on her. A journey of self-discovery will be the perfect way to break everything.

+What’s coming to Apple TV+ in July

Black Bird (July 8)

Starring Taron Egertonthis six-episode miniseries adapts the true crime books In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killerof james kene Y A Dangerous Bargain for Redemptionof Hillel Levin. The son of a decorated cop leaves his life of high school sports stardom when he ends up in prison for drug dealing. Thus, he will be sentenced to 10 years with the possibility of reducing his stay in exchange for befriending a serial killer and discovering where the bodies of several girls are hidden.

Trying S03 (Friday, July 22)

The third season of this production will begin with Nikki and Jason being parents for the first time of two children. This will put both your links and those of the people who know them in check.

+What’s coming to Apple TV+ in August

Lucky (August 5)

In August we will see a new animated film produced by Manzana about the history of Sam Greenfieldthe unluckiest person in the world. Discover the land of luck It will give her a new chance, if she manages to take something to give to her best friend. However, humans are not allowed to take things from this place.