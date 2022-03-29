Premieres coming to Disney + in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries | SmartTV

The platform of the North American giant already has everything ready to offer new content in the month of April 2022. We tell you what you will be able to enjoy quietly at home or wherever you go on vacation if you are one of those who have an account in Disney+.
The best is the premiere of the film death on the nile, a feature film that has a spectacular cast (such as Gal Gadot and director Kenneth Branagh himself) and that is an excellent way to pass the time, since it is based on a novel by Agatha Christie, which is sure to time to be entertained. In what has to do with the series, the most notable are New York Cops or The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes in this month.
The novelties that arrive at Disney + in April 2022
We leave you all the options that are released sorted by dates so you can take good note so you don’t miss something you’ve been waiting for a long time. They are the following possibilities that, the truth, is that they are quite varied and of quality:
new series
April 1st
- The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes
6 of April
- Wow, Sam.
- Alternative Therapy
- Cloak and Dagger, Seasons 1 and 2
- Me and the World, Seasons 1 and 2
- Bluey, seasons 1 and 2
April 13th
- the ignorant angels
- new york cops
- blessed patience
- Fancy Nancy
April 14th
April 20th
- Perfect Harmony
- the last man on earth
- gigantosaurus
- DuckTales Season 2
April 27
- Ridley Road
- Kuzco: An Emperor at School, Season 1 and 2
- The Big Leap: The Great Leap
- Grand Hoyel
- sand promises
April 29
- Mickey House’s Marvelous Spring
New movies
April 1st
- death on the nile
- Nate’s dream
- Quills
- A perfect plan
6 of April
April 8
- sex appeal
- the call of the wild
- brubaker
- phenomenon
April 13th
- Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat
April 15
- Noah
- forever friends
- maximum anxiety
April 22
- Le Mans 66
- The devil’s lawyer
- A madman is on the loose in Hollywood
April 27
- Sketchbook: how to start drawing
- April 29
- crush
- to any other place
- The hate you give
new documentaries
April 1st
- The reason I jump
6 of April
- Africa’s Deadliest Predators Season 5 & 6
- Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls, Season 6
April 8
April 13th
- Remote Survival
- Illegal trafficking with Mariana Van Seller
April 20th
- Hacking the System
- Cadernos da Filipa
- O da Joana
April 21
- captivating the audience
April 22
- Polar Bear
- Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon
- My Big Little Farm: The Return
- Polar bear: how it was made
April 27
- Drain the Oceans Season 3
April 29
earthquake in nepal