Premieres digital platforms March 2022.

Cinema, series, documentaries, docuseries, galas and all kinds of formats from within and outside our borders. Here are the main premieres of digital platforms for March 2022.

APPLETV+

Apple will bring homegrown miniseries starring Hollywood stars. On March 11 opens The last days of Ptolemy Gray, with Samuel L. Jackson. And on March 18 WeCrashedwith Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Also new episodes of their animated series. The second season of central park It arrives on March 4. And of the snoopy show March 11th. If we prefer drama, we will have Pachinko on March 25.

Disney+

In March, a lot of movies will arrive on Disney + to take into account. Mainly the remake of West Side Story (March 2), and the new Pixar, Net (March 11th). As well The Alley of Lost Souls (March 16), Tammy Faye’s eyes (23 of March), Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild (March 25) and Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (A Sour Film) (March 25th).

Lovers of the Marvel universe will have their monthly ration with the series of moon knight (March 30th). The platform will also receive the first five seasons of This Is Us (available on March 23) in addition to having the premiere of an episode each week of the sixth season from that same day, among other content.

FILMIN

Among his films, Filmin highlights the applicant (March 18th). With five nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards, this sports thriller features an unrecognizable Isabelle Furhman (the girl from The orphan) in a role similar to that of Natalie Portman in Black Swanalthough this time set in the demanding and highly competitive world of college rowing.

also arrives Fabian (March 11th). Two-episode miniseries based on the homonymous novel by Erich Kästner that had its premiere, as a 3-hour feature film, in the Official Section of the Berlin Festival. In the Weimar Republic, amid economic collapse and the unstoppable rise of Nazism, a man falls in love with an aspiring actress. As her career begins to flourish, his future prospects begin to crumble.

HBO MAX

The story of the legendary Lakers team in the 80s comes to HBO Max with Winning Time: The Lakers Dynastythe new series produced by Adam McKay that premieres on the 7th. In addition, on the 3rd comes Our flag means deaththe new comedy from Taika Waititi and the team behind What we do in the shadows, which has the Spanish Nacho Vigalondo among its directors; and The Turiststarring Jamie Dornan, the story of a man lost in the Australian desert.

Minxwhich opens on the 17th, tells the story of the founding of the homonymous magazine, the first erotic publication for women in the US. And on the 31st comes Juliathe life portrait of Julia Child, pioneer of television cooking shows.

MOVISTAR+

Among the Movistar+ original series lands the second season of Unit (March 18th). New entertainment formats are also coming (dates to be confirmed): my favorite yearwith Arturo González-Campos and Dani Rovira, and five forks, with Miki Nadal and Juanma Castaño. And a lot of international series: So so (March 2), Super Pumped: The battle for Uber (March 3rd), this is going to hurt (March 14), Outlander (T6, March 7) and Riverdale (Part 2 of Season 6, March 21).

Regarding cinema, films for the whole family such as Boss Baby: Family Business (March 25) or exclusive premieres on the platform as Barb and Stan go to Vista del Mar (March 12). Documentaries like the animated flee (March 27) or The Syrian Guernica (March 21st). It will also broadcast live the galas of the Oscar (March 27) and of the Critics Choice Awards (March 13).

NETFLIX

New superheroes land on Netflix (albeit humorously) this Tuesday, March 1: the guardians of justice. When their (seemingly) fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront the forces of evil…and their own demons.

And on March 11 it opens Once upon a time… But not anymore. It is a series created and directed by Manolo Caro (Someone has to die, The house of flowers). A new musical comedy that bets on a reinvention of classic fairy tales.

PRIME VIDEO

On March 11 (the date is not accidental) the docuseries premieres The challenge: 11M. The unprecedented events that surrounded the terrible terrorist attack in which the emergency services and hundreds of anonymous heroes collaborated to help the victims of the attack, and turned Madrid into an example of solidarity and citizen union.

And the second season of Star Trek: Picard opens on March 4. We will see the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a new journey: the past. Picard must recruit friends both old and new to face the perils of 21st-century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the future of the galaxy, and face the ultimate test from one of the greatest enemies in history. he.