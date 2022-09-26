Premieres Disney + October 2022: news

October arrives at Disney + with news of its most powerful franchises, how could it be otherwise. ‘She-Hulk’ ends and ‘Andor’ continues, but ‘The Jedi Chronicles’ also starts and we will have our share of Marvel with a documentary about the Emerald Titan series and with a special of the company’s endearing werewolf. Among other special and appropriate films for Halloween.

Candy: Murder in Texas

The great Nick Antosca produces this series which, unlike previous series with his signature such as ‘Channel Zero’ or ‘New flavor of cherry’, is based on real events. In that sense, it connects with his sensational ‘The Act’, also inspired by an authentic case: here, Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey play two friends in Texas in the eighties whose relationship will be cut short by infidelity, which will end up leading to a horrible crime.

‘Star Wars: The Jedi Chronicles

Dave Filoni, one of the most respected creators of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise (his are ‘The Clone Wars’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and its spin-off, ‘The Bad Remittance’ and others) signs this animated anthology series that It will put us on the trail of mythical Jedi at the time of the prequel trilogy. There will be six fifteen-minute episodes divided into two parts: one of them will focus on Ahsoka Tano (whose future solo series is also Filoni’s responsibility) and the other on Count Dooku.

‘The Curse of the Werewolf’

One of the great surprises of the past D23 was the announcement of this ‘The curse of the werewolf’, with a peculiar aesthetic and based on a Marvel comic that has nothing to do with the usual superheroes. Well, it does have something to do with it because Werewolf By Night, the company’s werewolf, was seen accompanied by other creatures from the house, especially the nocturnal ones, such as the Man-Thing or Elsa and Ulysses Bloodstone, who also make their appearance in the trailer. Directed by veteran soundtrack composer Michael Giacchino, it will be a novel format for Marvel: hour-long stand-alone specials.

