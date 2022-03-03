Premieres for March on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime

During the month of March, the streaming platforms will add almost 200 productions to their catalog for the enjoyment of their subscribers

The streaming platforms have already announced the new productions that their subscribers will be able to enjoy starting this March. Action, comedy and drama are just some of the genres that the audience of the main streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime can enjoy.

The content offer that will come to HBO Max includes season 5 of the series Better Things, as well as all seasons of the acclaimed series Weedsstarring actress Mary-Louise Parker.

For its part, Netflix plans to release its own content such as adam project, starring stars like Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. As the new season arrives The Last Kingdom a historical drama set in medieval Britain.

This month Disney+ plans to capture the attention of its audience with Season 4 of the popular crime series, snow fall. While lovers of superhero productions will be able to see Moon Knightthe latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Amazon Prime comes the animated spin-off of TheBoys, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the Argentine comedy series Porno y Helado created by actor and director, Martín Piroyansky.

Next, The newspaper presents a list with the premieres for the month of March on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max:

hbo max

Series

– Better Things (Season 5) (March 2)

– Our Flag Means Death (March 3rd)

– The Turist (March 3rd)

– Victory Time: The Lakers Dynasty (7 of March)

– Ruxx (March 8)

– Weeds (Season 1 – 8) (March 8)

– charmed (Season 4) (March 13)

– the red line (March, 15th)

– Minx (March 17)

– Lust (Lust) (March 18)

– dmz (March 18th)

– Starstruck (Season 2) (March 24)

– One Perfect Shot (March 24)

– Julia (March 24th)

– Brene Brown: Heart Atlas (March 24th)

Films

– The Williams Method (7 of March)

– Moonshot (March 31st)

documentaries

– The Forbidden Orange (March 1st)

– Balandrau, Frozen Hell (March 1st)

– phoenix rising (March 16)

Netflix

Series

– The Guardians of Justice (March 1)

– Wild rythm (March 2)

– Midnight at the Pera Palace (March 3)

– He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) (March 3)

– Lies (March 4)

– Do you know who? (March 4)

– More wood (March 4)

– Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (Season 2) (March 8)

– Potato and potato (season 3)

– The Last Kingdom (Season 5) (March 9)

– Queen of the South (Season 5) (March 9)

– Love, life and a lot of other things (March 10)

– Kotaro lives alone (March 10)

– Once upon a time… but not anymore (March 11)

– Zenko: The Good Brigade (March 15)

– Go on (March 16)

– Native land (March 17)

– Krakow Monsters (March 18)

– Comedians in Paris (March 18)

– Human Resources (March 18)

– TopBoy (Season 2) (March 18)

– Eternally confused and longing for love (March 18)

– The Bridgertons(Season 2) (March 25)

– Transformers: BotsBots (March 25)

– super pupz (March 25)

Films

– Street Dance (Step Up 2 – The Streets) (March 1)

– lost in the arctic (March 2)

– Pirates – The last treasure of the crown (March 2)

– weekend in croatia (March 3)

– American Girl (March 3)

– the unhappy (March 4)

– Nine Men (5 March)

– The Man in the Sky (5 March)

– Pink String and Sealing Wax (5 March)

– every minute counts (5 March)

– the ponies (5 March)

– the volunteers (5 March)

– Hoffmann (5 March)

– The Magic Box (5 March)

– The Lady with a Lamp (5 March)

– Maytime in Mayfair (5 March)

– no where to go (5 March)

– Concerns (5 March)

– Chain of Events (5 March)

– Réveillon chez Bob (5 March)

– The Flying Scotsman (5 March)

– hikers (5 March)

– I was the double of Montgomery (5 March)

– Pool of London (5 March)

– The hundred million girl (5 March)

– Doctor Cordelier’s testament (5 March)

– Keep your seats, please (5 March)

– Poussiere D’Ange (5 March)

– surprising heist (5 March)

– the flight of the sphinx (5 March)

– Depend des Filles Tour (5 March)

– malevil (5 March)

– The desire in me (8 March)

– a shadow in my eye (March 9)

– The Adam Project (March 11)

– the unseen gaze (March 11)

– Doctor Petiot (March 12)

– silver giants (March 12)

– Persecution (March 12)

– Max & Jeremy (March 12)

– Necrotronic (March 14)

– Marilyn has black eyes (March 15)

– Hover (March 15)

– Adam by Eve (March 15)

– Today the world is fixed (March 16)

– Ruby’s Rescue (March 17)

– Until we meet again (March 18)

– Stroke of luck (March 18)

– black crab (March 18)

– Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night (March 19)

– twenty five, twenty one (March 19)

– Ephemeral as the cherry blossom (March 24)

– Hail (March 30)

documentaries

– The worst roommate imaginable (March 1)

– The paradise that survives: a family legacy (March 3)

– Whindersson Nunes: É de mim mesmo (March 3)

– Family business, luxury homes (season 2)

– The imperceptible thread (March 4)

– cry, laugh, win (8 March)

– Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You’ (8 March)

– The Andy Warhol Diaries (March 9)

– Queer Eye Germany (March 9)

– the life after death (March 11)

– Formula 1: The thrill of a Grand Prix (Season 4) (March 11)

– Bad Vegan (March 16)

– 3 tons: Heist the central bank of Brazil (March 16)

– Young, famous and African (March 18)

– Alessandro Cattelan: A very simple question (March 18)

– The principles of pleasure (March 22)

– Johnny Halliday (March 29)

Disney+

Series

– Bob’s Burgers (Season 12) (March 2)

– Outrun by Running Man (Season 1) (March 2)

– mrs america (March 2)

– hanging in philadelphia (complete series (March 9)

– Fosse/Verdon (March 9)

– the other look (Seasons 1 & 2) (March 9)

– The Great North (Season 2) (March 9)

– snow fall (Season 4) (March 16)

– Hit (season 2) (March 16)

– unknown parallels (March 23)

– It was not my fault (March 23)

– this is us (Season 1 – 5) (March 23)

– The incident (March 23)

– Moon Knight / Moon Knight (March 30)

Films

– the big bet (March 4)

– two men and one destiny (March 4)

– FullMonty (March 4)

– Spin (March 4)

– Cleopatra (March 11)

– hello dolly (March 11)

– The lucky star club (March 11)

– the alley of lost souls (March 16)

– twelve at home (March 18)

– the reborn (March 18)

– A couple of three (March 18)

– The French Connection. Against the drug empire (March 18)

– French Connection 2 (March 18)

– The Poseidon Adventure (March 18)

– Tammy Faye’s eyes (March 23)

– Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home for u’ (March 25)

– Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild (March 25)

– Fire cars (March 25)

– MASH (March 25)

– Lost (March 25)

documentaries

– Gathering Room (March 2)

– Africa’s Hunter (Seasons 2 & 3) (March 9)

– growing up in africa (Season 1) (March 9)

– The most dangerous in Africa (Season 4) (March 9)

– Embrace your inner panda: That’s how Red was made (March 11)

– airline disasters (March 16)

– Climate change (March 18)

– more than robots (March 18)

– City of Angels. City of Death (March 23)

– DMC: Beyond Magic (Season 1) (March 23)

– Atlas of cursed places (Season 1) (March 23)

– Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (March 25)

– Challenger: recordings of the tragedy (March 25)

Amazon-Prime

Serie

– Star Trek: Picard (season 2) (March 4)

– The Boys Presents: Diabolical (4 March)

– upload (season 2) (March 11)

– This is Us (season 6) (March 23)

– Sainz. live to compete (episode 6) (March 25)

– The Challenge: 11M (March 11)

– Operation Black Tide: The Suicide Journey (March 11)

– Porn and Ice Cream (March 11)

– Kevin can F Himself (March 13)

– deep water (March 18)

Films

– Charlie’s Angels (2019) (March 27)

– Irresistible (March 11)

– teacher (March 18)

– spencer (March 18)

– The grandmother (March 25)

– Candyman (March 27)

Documentary film

– Lucy and Desi (4 March)

– MotoGP Unlimited (March 14)

Related news