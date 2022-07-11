Premieres for the week of July 11

The second week of July is loaded with premieres of Netflix movies and series.

The highlight will be the new installments of the universes’Resident Evil’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda’, which will premiere new series on the platform. While the series based on the Capcom video game will be a reboot that will have nothing to do with the films by Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich or the recent reboot by Johannes Roberts, ‘Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight’ will be a continuation of the animated films starring Po.

As for Netflix movies, we will have Dakota Johnson’s new work (‘Fifty Shades of Grey’)the adaptation of Jane Austen’s latest novel, and ‘Malnazidos’ will also arrive on the platform after its passage through cinemas.

sony pictures

The best true crime documentaries will also be the stars, with the premieres of ‘My Daughter’s Murderer’ and ‘DB Cooper: Where Are You?’

Tuesday July 12

– ‘my daughter’s killer‘. Documentary film. true crime.

After fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany, a father takes extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

Wednesday, July 13

– ‘DB Cooper: Where are you?‘. Documentary Series. true crime.

Netflix

The series examines the 50-year search for the mysterious individual who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger plane in November 1971, escaping with $200,000 in loot and then disappearing from the map. Five decades, too little evidence and too many suspects. The identity of the plane hijacker DB Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

Thursday July 14

– ‘resident Evil‘. Series. Terror.

Netflix

Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-Virus, an outbreak reveals the dark secrets of the Umbrella Corporation. In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon City. A manufactured corporate city, which was imposed on them in full adolescence. But the more time they spend there, the more they realize that the city is more than meets the eye and that their father may be hiding dark secrets… Secrets that could destroy the world.

– ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight‘. Series. Animation. Adventure.

Netflix

‘Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight’ follows Po, who teams up with a serious English gentleman named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels do, and save the world from destruction. destruction.

Friday July 11

– ‘Persuasion‘. Drama. Romance.

Netflix

Anne Elliot, a woman struggling against the constraints of her arrogant family whose wealth is rapidly disappearing, finds herself getting a second chance at love when Frederick Wentworth, the man Anne fell in love with many years ago, comes back into her life.

– ‘Farzar‘. Series. Animation. Science fiction. Fancy.

Prince Token and his crew venture out of their domed human city to fight evil aliens out to kill them. As they begin their journey, Token quickly discovers that not everything is as it seems and that he may be living a lie.

Frank Boy

In addition to movies, comedy, and horror, Fran is also passionate about basketball, sleeping, and searching the internet for crazy theories for her show Los Conspiranoicos.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io