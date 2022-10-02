Premieres HBO Max October 2022: Wonder Woman’s new adventure and the return of one of the great series of recent years – CINEMABLEND

The streaming platform adds new movies and fiction this month.

The month of October is full of premieres in hbo max. The streaming platform adds to its catalog Wonder Woman 1984the sequel to wonder-woman that narrates a new adventure of the superheroine of DC performed by Gal Gadot. Also the most famous mouse and cat in the world of animation arrive with tom and jerry.

As for fiction, in addition to the new seasons of star girl, Pennyworth Y All-AmericanHBO Max premieres the second installment of the space comedy Avenue 5 Y Garcia!Spanish fiction based on the graphic novels of Santiago Garcia Y louis busts. Finally, subscribers to the streaming platform will also be able to enjoy the new installment of one of last year’s surprise series: The White Lotus. The anthological fiction moves to Italy to recount the exploits of the guests and employees of a hotel.

then query all the movies and series that premiere on HBO Max in October:

FILMS

Wonder Woman 1984

It’s the 80s. The First World War is a thing of the past. Diana she tries to lead a normal life working in a museum while balancing it with her superhero side. When a new villain threatens to fill the world with chaos, wonder-woman you will have to go back into action to stop him. Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film features Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in its cast. Also with the return of Chris Pine in the role of Steve Trevorwho sacrificed himself in the outcome of the first solo installment of the DC superheroine: wonder-woman.

Premiere: October 19.

tom and jerry

Directed by Tim Story and starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Colin Jost, tom and jerry is a new adventure of the most popular cat and mouse in the history of animation. Jerry has settled in the best hotel in New York. The wedding of the century will take place there Kayla, the wedding planner, discovers that the famous mouse is walking around the building. To avoid trouble, she decides to ally herself with Tom, who has the task of ending Jerry. The battle has only just begun.

Premiere: October 25.

SERIES

Avenue 5

In the not too distant future, space tourism is a booming business. Captain Ryan Clarkin charge of crewing the luxury ship of Herman Judd, is overwhelmed when they veer off course. The consequence? An eight-week cruise becomes an eight-year voyage. In season 2 of Avenue 5, the crew will have to face many problems: calm, control and lead the most rebellious passengers. Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad and Lenora Crichlow lead the main cast.

Premiere: October 11th.

Garcia!

Spain is a divided country on the brink of political chaos. In this hypothetical version of our country, Antonia is an investigative journalist who uncovers a conspiracy that has been going on for decades: in the 1950s, the secret services of General Frank They created a super agent in a laboratory that is now cryogenized. Antonia has just woken him up after six decades frozen. While Garcia gets used to a world that is not his, he and Antonia must learn to work together to prevent democracy from being destroyed and the dictatorship to return. Veki Velilla and Francisco Ortiz lead the main cast of Garcia!

Premiere: October 28.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus became one of the great series of 2021 with 20 Emmy Award Nominations and 10 Wins. The first installment was set in a hotel in Hawaiibut season 2 of The White Lotus moves to an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the day-to-day life of various guests and employees of the accommodation for a week. The cast of the new batch of episodes of this anthological fiction includes Aubrey Plaza, Sabrina Impacciatore, Josh Hutcherson, Liev Schreiber and Danny Huston.

Premiere: 31 October.

Other series that premiere on HBO Max in October:

star girl (Season 3) – Premiere: October 1.

(Season 3) – Premiere: October 1. Maria Marta, the country crime – Premiere: October 1.

– Premiere: October 1. Pennyworth (Season 3) – Premiere: October 7.

(Season 3) – Premiere: October 7. chef without waste (Season 2) – Premiere: October 8.

(Season 2) – Premiere: October 8. All-American (Season 5) – Premiere: October 12.

(Season 5) – Premiere: October 12. All American: Homecoming (Season 2) – Premiere: October 12.

(Season 2) – Premiere: October 12. The oath (Part 2) – Premiere: October 18.

(Part 2) – Premiere: October 18. legendary (Season 3) – Premiere: October 27.

(Season 3) – Premiere: October 27. RogueHeroes – Premiere: October 30.

