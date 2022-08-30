Premieres HBO Max September 2022: The Armie Hammer scandal, the return of your favorite mad scientist and the return to Gilead – TV series news

The streaming platform is full of interesting and long-awaited releases for the month that is about to begin.

September arrives and, with it, the return to school. But it is also the month in which hbo max adds interesting and long-awaited titles to its catalogue. Both in series and in movies. The streaming platform begins with the premiere of The Hammer House: Scandal and Perversiona documentary series about the fall to stardom of Armie Hammer, actor of Call Me By Your Name who has been accused of rape and abuse. But the fiction also delves into the interpreter’s family, one of the most famous in the United States.

Outside of the ‘true crime’, HBO Max also premieres the new seasons of rick and morty Y The Handmaid’s Tale. The animated fiction for adults returns with more crazy adventures of the mad scientist and his grandson. On the other hand, the series starring Elisabeth Moss continues narrating what happened after the murder of the Commander Waterford and how its protagonist june faces the consequences.

As for cinema, highlighting the premiere of Elvis. The ‘biopic’ of the king of ‘rock and roll’ directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler arrives on the ‘streaming’ platform after passing through theaters this summer.

then query all the movies and series that premiere on HBO Max in September 2022:

SERIES

The Hammer House: Scandal and Perversion





Armie Hammer He was a big star years ago, but everything changed when a series of people told disturbing stories about cannibal fantasies and accused him of rape and abuse. It all happened in 2021 and the testimonies left no one indifferent. But the actor Call Me By Your Name He is not the only member of his family with a scandal involved. The Hammer House: Scandal and Perversion is a documentary series that features the appearances of Casey Hammer, the interpreter’s aunt, and some victims of Armie’s alleged abuse. The fiction talks about the accusations of violence and the manipulation and financial fraud of the Hammer family, one of the most prominent in the United States.

Premiere: September 2.

rick and morty

The first part of season 6 of rick and morty comes to HBO Max. The mad scientist and his grandson return to continue living crazy and fun adventures. The new batch of chapters picks up where the fifth installment left off: can Rick and Morty recover or will they be swept away in an ocean of urine? We hope it will be the first for fans of adult animation fiction from adult swim created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland do not stay wanting more.

Premiere: September 5.

My life like a Rolling Stone





Documentary series about The Rolling Stones. The fiction tells the extraordinary and exciting stories of each of the members of the legendary music band: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood. My life like a Rolling Stone features exclusive interviews with the band and an all-star cast of rock stars.

Premiere: September 7th.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Kill the Commander Waterford has consequences and june will have to face them in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The new batch of fiction episodes also follows serene, now a widow, in her quest to gain power in Toronto as Gilead creeps into Canada. In turn, June, Luke Y Moira continue with their mission to recover Hannah while the Commander Lawrence and the aunt lydia they try to reform Gilead. Elizabeth MossYvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle and Samira Wiley round out the main cast.

Premiere: September 15.

Other series that premiere on HBO Max in September:

bird girl (Season 2) – Premiere: September 14.

(Season 2) – Premiere: September 14. the spookys (Season 2) – Premiere: September 17.

(Season 2) – Premiere: September 17. the pitch (Season 2) – Premiere: September 28.

(Season 2) – Premiere: September 28. own cause (Season 2) – Premiere: September 29.

(Season 2) – Premiere: September 29. Industry (Season 2) – Premiere: September 30.

FILMS

Elvis

Directed by Baz Luhrman, Elvis is the ‘biopic’ of the iconic king of ‘rock and roll’. The film, starring austin butler, follows the singer from his beginnings on stage, through his great stardom and fame, and culminating in his last days before he died. The film also delves into the relationship between Elvis Presley with his representative colonel tom parkerplayed by Tom Hanks.

Premiere: September 2.

Other movies premiering on HBO Max in September:

Angels of Sinjar (documentary) – Premiere: September 30.

Angels of Sinjar (documentary) – Premiere: September 30.