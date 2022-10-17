Premieres HBO Max: This week the sequel to Wonder Woman and the return of the documentary about the sect of the protagonist of ‘Smallville’ – Movie News

The streaming platform adds new titles to its catalog this week.

hbo max adds two interesting titles to its catalog this week. On the one hand, fans of dc cinematic universe you can enjoy the sequel wonder-woman on the streaming platform. Wonder Woman 1984directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, is set in the 1980s and narrates another important adventure for the superheroine.

On the other hand, HBO Max also premieres the second season of The oaththe documentary series about the sect NXIVM Founded by Keith Raniere and of which Allison Mack, an actress who gave life to Chloe Sullivan in Smallville.

then query All the movies and series that premiere this week on HBO Max:

FILMS

Wonder Woman 1984



After fighting in World War I and leaving ThemysciraWonder Woman returns to face a new villain who threatens to plunge the world into chaos. Wonder Woman 1984 begins many years after its predecessor: wonder-woman. Diana works in a museum and tries to continue with her life in the world of mortals despite having lost all her friends. A contraption that fulfills dreams leads her to reunite with Steve Trevor, her past love and who sacrificed himself to help her save the world. But, what price will the protagonist have to pay for her desire?

Wonder Woman 1984directed by Patty Jenkinshas Gal Gadot in the role of the leading superhero and the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig complete the main cast.

Premiere: October 19.

SERIES

The oath



After entering the world of the sect NXIVM of which the protagonist of Smallville Allison Mackthe documentary series The oath come back with your Part 2 to continue narrating the events that occurred after discovering the events that occurred in this faction created by Keith Raniere. With the trial of the United States against its leader as a backdrop, the fiction offers the vision of Raniere’s most intimate circle, reviews the trips of the founders and sympathizers. Also the stories of the group’s defectors as new evidence and shocking revelations come to light.

Premiere: October 18.

