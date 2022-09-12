Premieres HBO Max: This week the war against Gilead returns and a comedy that will make you laugh at terror

Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is one of the great comebacks of the year. This and other titles are incorporated these days into the catalog of the streaming platform.

The war against Gilead gets under way again this week. The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its fifth season hbo max. The new episodes will tell the consequences of the violent event that closed the previous installment: june and the rest of the exmaids killing the Commander Waterford In the middle of the forest. Now, serene She has become a widow and her goal is to rise to power in Canada, a place where Gilead is sneaking. will they get june, Moira Y Luke rescue Hannah once and for all?

The Handmaid’s Tale It is not the only series that returns. HBO Max also includes in its catalog the second season of the animated series for adults bird girl and the second installment of the horror comedy the spookys.

then query all the series that premiere on HBO Max this week:

SERIES

bird girl

Created by Michael Ouweleen and Erik Richter, bird girl is an animated fiction for adults that is a ‘spin-off’ of the series Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. The fiction follows Judy Ken Sebben, a woman who fights crime by the name of Birdgirl. When her father dies in an accident, she appoints her as his successor. Sebben & Sebben Worldwide. Now, the protagonist will not only have to carry out her work as CEO of an important company, but also combine it with her work as a vigilante. Paget Brewster and Rob Delaney lead the main voice cast. season 2 of bird girl It arrives this week on HBO Max.

Premiere: September 14.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Kill the Commander Waterford has consequences and june will have to face them in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The fiction that adapts the dystopian world created by Margaret Atwood returns with a new batch of episodes in which serenenow a widow, attempts to gain power in Toronto as Gilead sneaks into Canada. In turn, June, Luke Y Moira they try to rescue Hannah and meet her while the Commander Lawrence and the aunt lydia they seek to reform Gilead and rise to power. Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski lead the series’ main cast.

Premiere: September 15.

the spookys

season 2 of the spookys, the comedy that will make you laugh at terror, comes to HBO Max. The fiction is set in Mexico and follows a group of friends who have turned their love for terror into a very peculiar business. In this new batch of episodes, Renaldo -the leader of the protagonist group-, is chased by the ghost of the queen of a beauty pageant. Ursula recruit an old acquaintance to challenge the political ‘status quo’. daddy adjusts to her new married life and Andrew try to find your place in the world. Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen, Bernardo Velasco and Julio Torres lead the fiction cast.

Premiere: September, 17th.

