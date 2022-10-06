Premieres in Rosario: drama, terror, action and animation renew the billboard

Drama, action, suspense, horror and animation they renew this Thursday the billboard in the Rosario cinemasa list to which is added the revival of bladerunner.

The list of premieres it’s integrated by Last seen, Amsterdam, The Chef, Stairway to Hell, Thaddeus the Explorer 3: Legend of the Mummy and the Argentine film Something Wrong.

The premieres

last seen (Last Seen Alive). After leaving his ex-wife Lisa at her parents’ house, she mysteriously disappears without a trace. Will will face the police and her in-laws in a desperate attempt to find her despite the fact that over time suspicions begin to fall on him.

With Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander Dani Deette, Russell Hornsby, Aleks Alifirenko Jr. and Emily Brink.

Director: Brian Goodman. Suspense, action. USA.



. last seen

amsterdam. In this story set in the 1930s, three friends who witness a murder become suspects.

That situation brings to light one of the craziest plots in the history of the United States.

With Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers and Rami Malek.

Address: David O Russell. Historical drama. USA.

The chef (Boiling Point). During the busiest night of the year in one of the most important restaurants in London, its charismatic and authoritarian chef must overcome multiple personal and professional crises.

With Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Alice May Feetham, Jason Flemyng, and Hannah Walters.

Address: Philip Barantini. Comedy drama. United Kingdom.

Ladder to hell (TheCellar). Keira Woods’ daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house.

He soon discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity that controls his home and who he will have to face in order not to lose the soul of his family forever.

With Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz, Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady

Address: Brendan Muldowne. Terror. USA.

Animation

Thaddeus the explorer 3: the legend of the mummy (Tadeo Jones 3) Tadeo would love for his archaeologist colleagues to accept him as one of the others, but he always ends up ruining the possibility.

This time, by smashing a sarcophagus, he unleashes a spell and endangers the lives of his friends. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures that will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt.

Direction: Children, animation. USA.



. Tadeo The Explorer 3: The Legend of the Mummy

Argentine cinema

something wrong. Two women return to their hometown, Mar del Plata. One of them, Victoria, will ask for justice for her sister by denouncing a recognized judge for child sexual abuse. The other, Rosario, will seek protection from that same judicial official.

With the XXX National Meeting of Women as background, their lives intersect. Beaten, Victoria enters the ward of a hospital that has Rosario as the doctor on duty for psychiatry.

From this encounter, both will rebuild their lives.

With Eleonora Wexler and Cesar Bordon.

Address: Susana Nieri. Drama

Rerun

Bladerunner. At the beginning of the 21st century, the powerful Tyrell Corporation created, thanks to advances in genetic engineering, a robot, the Nexus 6, which was called a “replicant”.

These robots, identical to people but stronger and more agile, worked as slaves in the outer colonies of Earth.

After the bloody rebellion of a Nexus-6 team, the Replicators were banished from Earth. While some special police squads called Blade Runners had orders to kill all those who had not complied with the sentence.

With Edward James Olmos, Rutger Hauer, and Harrison Ford.

Address: Ridley Scott. drama, sci-fi USA.

bladerunner It originally premiered on July 15, 1982.