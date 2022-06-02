Premieres in Rosario: Jurassic World and three Argentine documentaries hit the June billboard

This Thursday, June 2, the movie billboard is renewed and it arrives with the successful Jurassic saga and three Argentine documentaries. Also, a movie starring Elisabeth Moss.

The premieres

Jurassic World 3: Dominion

It takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans should remain top predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.



Fred and Rose are a young couple who move to Vermont for Fred to work as an assistant to a literature teacher. Both are also offered to reside in the house of Professor Stanley Hyman, on the condition that Rose agrees to clean the house and take care of his wife, the acclaimed author of the horror genre Shirley Jackson. Fred and Rose initially loathe the eccentric couple’s home, but eventually bond deeply with their colleagues, testing the limits of their love.

Of Josephine Decker, with Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman, Victoria Pedretti, Robert Wuhl, Paul O’Brien, Orlagh Cassidy, Bisserat Tseggai, Allen McCullough.

Ricardo Mosner, an Argentine painter living in Paris, receives a phone call that could save his declining career: a mysterious commission for a series of paintings. The problem? He no longer sees colors. Soon, the irruption of an enigmatic man will confront him with the ghosts of creativity.

Argentinian documentary Esteban Perroud and Daniel Melingo.

These are the days before the carnival and while the gauchos prepare to carry out the ritual of purifying the meat, the animals sense the arrival of the end. A river separates them from the big city and, satisfied with having completed the task, the countrymen embark, attracted by the glare of the lights. The horses become Styrofoam totems and the masks cover the faces in a world of fantasy.

Argentinian documentary Martin Farina.

Telma, the cinema and the soldier

Telma is 77 years old and has some dreams to fulfill. One of them is to reunite her daughter Lili with her first love, a Malvinas soldier with whom she exchanged love letters during the 1982 war. With the help of her fellow retirees from the film club and against her son-in-law’s wishes, Telma will try to his daughter and the soldier seeking to achieve, after many years, the promised meeting.

Argentinian documentary Brenda Taubin.