premieres in the week of October 10 to 16

Romeo and Juliet, the classic by William Shakespeare, has a new youth at the hands of Rosaline one of the premieres arriving this week at Disney+ and that tells us the story of the two lovers from Verona from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin. This week they also premiere Candy, a series based on the true crime of Candy Montgomery, she represented the perfect housewife until one day everything goes wrong.

premieres of the week

October 12 °

“Candy,” the original five-episode true crime drama miniseries, starring and executive producing Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, who is a stay-at-home mom in the 1980s who has made it everything to perfection: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. With lethal results.

October 14th

“Rosalina” is a fresh and fun take on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), with whom Romeo has recently fallen in love. Rosalina is desperate when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Julieta (Isabela Merced) and starts to go after her, so she plans to end the famous love story and get her boy back.