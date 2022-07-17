Premieres July 26, 2022: movies and series

If you want to know the premieres on July 26, 2022 keep reading because this article will interest you. In it, I want to talk to you about the movies and series that land on streaming platforms that day so you don’t miss any of them.

Premieres of July 26, 2022 on platforms

We start this list with premieres of July 26, 2022 on streaming platforms, movies and series that you can see in the different online services.

July 26, 2022, 2022 premiere movies on platforms

We start with the movies from july 26, 2022 offered by the various online services that we have at our disposal. In this case we bring you a production that reaches Movistar plus+ directly.

Little Queen: Movistar plus+

A tender drama, with laughter as a cure for pain, which won the Crystal Bear of the children’s and youth jury at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival. The protagonist of ‘Little Queen’ is Sasha, a 13-year-old girl who, after her mother’s suicide, she is determined not to look like her mother and to make her father laugh again; For this, she has nothing better than to become the queen of comedy.

Based on the novel ‘Comedy Queen’, by the award-winning Swedish children’s and youth writer Jenny Jägerfeld, this dramatic comedy (more drama than comedy) talks about the dreams of a teenager and the always difficult management of grief in a story that manages to perfectly balance the feeling of guilt, sadness, anger and the desire to get ahead of the protagonist, played by an excellent Sigrid Johnson who exudes truth, joy and desire to live.

Premiere series from July 26, 2022

Next I want to tell you what are the series that on July 26, 2022 they land on platforms like Disney+ or Filmin.

Santa Evita: Disney plus

Santa Evita, directed and co-produced by Non Stop, follows the story of the embalmed body of the mythical Argentine first lady Eva Perón and stars Natalia Oreiro (Eva Perón), Ernesto Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) and Diego Velázquez (Mariano), with the special participation of Francesc Orella (Dr. Pedro Ara) and Darío Grandinetti as Juan Domingo Perón. The series, made up of seven episodes, is executive produced by Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault and José Tamez (both from the production company Ventanarosa) and directed by director Rodrigo García, who also serves as executive producer, and by Argentine filmmaker, actor, theater director and screenwriter Alejandro Maci, also in charge of artistic production. The series is written by Marcela Guerty and Pamela Rementería.

Santa Evita is a fiction based on the homonymous bestseller by Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez and follows the intriguing story of the embalmed body of Eva Perón after her death, which she kept waiting to be buried for three years for the construction of a monument that never materialized. In 1955, Argentina’s military forces overthrew then-president Juan Domingo Perón and hid Evita’s body for 16 years, in order to prevent it from becoming a weapon against the regime. Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as General Perón’s wife, and her unburied wandering corpse influenced the country’s politics for more than two decades. Santa Evita is the story of a body without a grave and the legend that was born around it.

Happily Married Season 2: Filmin

Happily Married | Image courtesy of Filmin

After the first season of Happily married (which, as you know, drove us completely crazy), we welcome the new batch of episodes of the series with open arms.

Summer 1975. The Delisles and the Paquettes have three weeks to regain control of their criminal empire that was left high and dry during the school year. Of course, nothing will go as planned.

Blu-ray releases and news for July 26, 2022

We end the list with Blu-ray and DVD releases that go on sale this July 26 with some very interesting proposals for collectors of this format.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

Embark on a journey into the unknown with the Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the opening of the multiverse by the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is forced to enlist the help of allies old and new as he traverses a series of dangerous and unbelievable alternate realities to face a surprising adversary. He enters an extraordinary new dimension in this supernatural adventure, filled with unexpected plot twists and exciting action sequences. Buy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray and DVD.

Review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Lost City in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

The literary career of the brilliant and somewhat reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locations, star an attractive beau whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and that in real life it corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the fictional adventurer. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which his latest story revolves. . Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of her fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue.

The Lost City Review

