Premieres June 24, 2022: movies and series

After a week in which we had long-awaited premieres such as Lightyear (carried out by one of the great characters of toy story) either spider-headwe look forward to take a look at the premieres on June 24, 2022 in theaters and platforms. Next we talk about the this week’s billboard as well as the releases of movies and series on the different streaming services.

Releases June 24, 2022 in theaters

We start with the theatrical releases June 24, 2022, movies in theaters that, without a doubt, will capture the attention of many viewers this week.

black phone

Ethan Hawke is The Grabber in The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson.

black phone is the new horror movie from Scott Derrickson. In it, a sadistic murderer kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement where his screams are useless. When a broken and offline phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victims, who are determined to prevent Finney from ending up just like them. Horror fans await this premiere like water in May, as it has become one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2022.

Elvis

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. . And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

full of grace

Sister Marina is sent in the early nineties to El Parral, an orphanage threatened with closure. When she arrives at school, the children are out of control, but Marina captures her attention with her charisma and self-confidence. The boys begin to look curiously at this new nun immune to her pranks. Especially Valdo, with whom Marina connects in a special way. When Marina discovers the night outings of the kids, something forbidden, she comes up with the idea that she will change El Parral forever: form a soccer team.

Promises in Paris

After a long career as mayor of a city near Paris, Clémence (Isabelle Huppert) faces her biggest challenge yet: to present herself as Minister. Brave and determined, she has always worked with the most disadvantaged to save the city from poverty and unemployment with the help of her faithful right-hand man Yazid (Reda Kateb), but now this new position will awaken an unknown ambition in her. . Will she be able to maintain her commitment to the citizens and her political integrity or will she end up succumbing to power?

Camila is going out tonight

Camila is forced to move to Buenos Aires when her grandmother falls seriously ill. She leaves behind her friends and a liberal public high school for a traditional private institution. Camila’s fierce but premature temper is put to the test.

Premieres of June 24, 2022 on platforms

We continue our list with the premieres of June 24, 2022 on streaming platforms, movies and series that we can enjoy from the comfort of our own home and, in some case, from our home theater.

Premiere movies of June 24, 2022 on platforms

Between the movies from June 24, 2022 on Netflix, Movistar plus+ either filmin these services offer us productions to take into account.

Man vs. Bee: Netflix

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson stars as a new character in this hilarious comedy. Trevor is such a lovable, clumsy family man that he gets a job as a house sitter. His first commission is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless works of art, classic cars and a cute little dog. But can Trevor keep order after a pesky bee breaks in, or will he end their rivalry by causing more and more disaster? What irreparable damage will this conflict cause? Chaos takes over the situation in this comedy series for the whole family made up of short and dynamic episodes.

Ghostbusters: beyond: Movistar plus +

Ghostbusters: Beyond | Image courtesy of Sony

Director and screenwriter Jason Reitman (‘Up in the Air’, ‘Juno’) takes over from his father Ivan Reitman in this reboot/sequel to the original Ghostbusters that brings back the famous Ecto-1 car and many other knickknacks that are already part of our popular culture.

With veterans Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson playing their characters from the legendary 80s films, now the protagonists are, however, the following generations, who are brought to life by Carrie Coon (‘Widows’, series ‘ Fargo’), Paul Rudd (‘Ant-Man’), Finn Wolfhard (‘Stranger Things’) and Mckenna Grace (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’).

In ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, the only solution to the financial problems of Callie Spengler and her teenage children seems to lie in the inheritance of her father, who abandoned her many years ago and who has just died, supposedly naturally, in a Oklahoma town; a town that, without being near any tectonic plate and without any subterranean volcanic activity, earthquake faults, or fracking, is shaking every day. We are definitely talking about one of Movistar’s great premieres in June 2022

True Things: Filmin

The director of “Only You”, Harry Wootliff, signs this psychological drama about obsession and toxic relationships, in which Ruth Wilson plays a woman isolated from the world who has an affair with a man who has just been released from prison. The film, one of the British hits of the season, arrives at Filmin after going through the Seville and Barcelona D’A festivals.

Moonfall: Prime Video

Image courtesy of Diamond Films

The Moon, the only satellite of the Earth, is displaced from its orbit and according to the coordinates, it moves faster and faster towards the planet. Even so, weeks after impact, former astronaut and NASA executive Jo Flower (Halle Berry) develops a plan to prevent it from happening. Trouble arises when no one has faith that it will work, except for ex-astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley). They then organize a mission that will consist of going into space and trying to stop the Moon directly, what they do not expect is to find something much bigger than that. one of the great blockbusters coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022.

Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story: Disney+

Image courtesy of Disney plus

After immigrating to Greece from Nigeria, Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo struggled to survive and provide for their five children while living with the daily threat of deportation. Their eldest son had stayed in Nigeria with other relatives, so the couple were desperately fighting for Greek citizenship, but their attempts were met with failure due to the complexities of bureaucracy. When they weren’t selling produce to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers would sneak away to play basketball with a local youth team.

Although they came to the sport relatively late, they discovered their extraordinary abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world-class athletes. With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the 2013 NBA Draft on a long shot that would change not only his life, but the lives of his entire family. Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story Coming exclusively to Disney+ on June 24.

Premiere series from June 24, 2022

We end our list with series of June 24, 2022 that land on streaming platforms with two proposals to consider.

Money Heist: Korea: Netflix

The enigmatic Professor brings together a group of skilled thieves from North and South Korea to steal the newly minted currency of a future unified Korean nation.

State-of-the-Art Homes Season 2: Apple TV+

The second season of the design docuseries “Casas Vanguardistas (Home)” will premiere worldwide on Friday, June 24. The Emmy-nominated series introduces new destinations and gives viewers an unprecedented look inside the world’s most innovative homes.

Each episode of the second season of “Home” showcases the imaginations of the visionaries who dared to dream and build these homes around the world, including the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland, and more. Through the personal stories of the owners, their deep motives and unique vision are revealed in the extraordinary homes they have created, leaving an indelible mark on those around them.

Loot: Apple TV+

Loot | Image courtesy of Apple TV+

In “Loot” billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) has a dream life with private jets, a huge mansion and a gigayate; whatever she may fancy. But when her husband betrays her after 20 years of marriage, she begins to lose her mind in full view of public opinion, becoming fodder for the tabloids.

She is about to hit rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charitable foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofía Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodríguez), who begs Molly to stop generating bad press. With her loyal assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) at her side, and with the help of Sofia and her team, including kindly accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic cousin Howard (Ron Funches), Molly embarks on a journey of self discovery. Helping others might be what she needed to get back to herself.

The One That Got Away: Prime Video

Reality dating series where contestants get a chance to revisit their lost connections and give love another chance.

Chloe: Prime Video

Becky’s lonely life is nothing like Chloe’s charmed life. Once teenage friends, she now only sees Chloe through social media. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the lives of Chloe’s friends to find out why her. As Sasha, she discovers Chloe’s troubled faces, but gets increasingly lost in her lies. Will she find out the truth before she gets lost?

Remember that in our premieres section you can also check all the movies that hit theaters in June.