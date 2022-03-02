Premieres March 2022 Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus: ALL the series and movies that arrive this month

There is no better plan than enjoying the best content from the different streaming platforms, as there are some productions for which we have had to wait a long time and they are finally going to be released.

And it is not only about the premieres of the streaming monster, Netflix, who arrives with just over 20 premieres this March 2022, but also HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Related news

Each of the different digital platforms comes with great surprises, which you will be able to enjoy before the long-awaited Oscars are held, next Sunday, March 27.

Premieres on streaming platforms. Photo: Pixabay

Netflix

On the side of the largest platform in the world, there are some surprises like the new Ryan Reynolds, ‘The Adam Project’ on March 11.

As well as the premiere of the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’, where now it will be ‘Viscount Anthony’ who goes in search of love after the success of the first installment.

But without a doubt, one of the most anticipated productions is Sebastian Yatra’s debut in the world of acting: ‘Once upon a time… but not anymore’, a musical comedy created by Manolo Caro.

Disney+

After the success of several productions on streaming platforms, some will be released on Disney +, and some of them will be nominated for Oscars.

Some of them are Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ starring Jessica Chastain.

While from the successful Marvel Universe, “Moon Knight” will arrive, with Oscar Isaac, who donned the outfit of this peculiar antihero’s suit.

Amazon Prime Video

One of the most anticipated productions for this month is the erotic thriller starring the former couple made up of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called: ‘Deep waters’.

hbo max

After the resounding success of the first season of “Euphoria”, the platform makes a new original bet, a pirate series entitled ‘Our flag means death’.

And as expected, the fifth season of ‘Better Things’, one of the most anticipated productions by all fans, finally arrives on the platform.

GBR.