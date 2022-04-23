Premieres! Movies we expect for summer 2022

This summer we will see new films, some news and many sequels announced from Marvel, DC, Netflix; here all the premieres of 2022.

We love summer because in addition to vacations and sun, it is one of the high seasons of movie premieres in theaters and streaming. Summer is one of the four seasons in the temperate zones. That’s right, not everywhere there are 4 seasons a year.

In addition, it is the warmest of all, summer comes after spring and before autumn. The season is characterized by the fact that the days are longer and the nights are shorter, there is more sun, more light and more heat. In 2022, summer will begin on Tuesday, June 21 and end on Thursday, September 22.

The films that will be released in the summer of 2022

crimes of the future (June 3, 2022): David Cronenberg gets weird again in the haunting new film Crimes of the Future, starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux in a return to the Existenz director’s body horror roots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/92vxupKUUlQ

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022): Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in this sixth dinosaur blockbuster.

Lightyear (June 17, 2022): Chris Evans takes the pompous toy from Toy Story to infinity and beyond, as shown in the first trailer for Pixar’s Lightyear.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/HQwE5QruhU0

Elvis (June 24, 2022): Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis tribute became one of the first high-profile victims of the pandemic when Tom Hanks, who appears in the film as Colonel Tom Parker, contracted the coronavirus. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, fortunately recovered and the film was only delayed for a month.

the black phone (June 24, 2022): Ethan Hawke heads up a chilling horror movie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/kQ3EMxTAwXY

Thor: love and thunder (July 8, 2022): Chris Hemsworth again brings the hammer, with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Jeff Goldblum. Friends of Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel also appear.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/vKKu-Wt7O2Q

where the locusts sing (July 15, 2022): Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones from the TV hit Normal People.

don’t make me go (July 15, 2022): This new Amazon movie stars John Cho as a dying single father on a heartwarming road trip to reunite his teenage daughter with her long-lost mother.

Do not (July 20, 2022): Jordan Peele follows Get Out and Us with this chilling new, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/In8fuzj3gck

DC League of Super-Pets (July 29, 2022): Dwayne Johnson stars as Krypto (Superman’s dog) in this animated comedy featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/l17xRHxqYMY

Bullet train (July 29, 2022): John Wick director David Leitch films with an all-star cast including Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/ZyuEryVrwW4

Revenge (July 29, 2022): The directorial debut of writer and star of The Office BJ Novak, Vengeance is a darkly comedic thriller about a New York podcaster who travels to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was dating. coming out. Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron star.

Luck (August 5, 2022): Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, and Simon Pegg lend their voices to this Apple TV Plus animated film about the world’s unluckiest person who discovers unicorns and dragons in the magical Land of Luck.

secret headquarters (August 12, 2022): Owen Wilson stars in the story of a boy who discovers the secret headquarters of a superhero under his house.

the man from toronto (August 12, 2022): Meeting at an Airbnb, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up to kill someone.

Girlfriend (August 26, 2022): The Bride is a thriller about a young woman invited to a lavish wedding in England, only for the nuptials to take a sinister turn.

Samaritan (Aug 26, 2022): Sylvester Stallone is an aging superhero in this dark take on superheroes.

Salem’s Lot (September 9, 2022): A remake of Stephen King’s vampire story from Warner Bros. and starring Alfre Woodard.

the king woman (September 16, 2022): Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega star in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic.

Don’t Worry Darling (September 23, 2022): Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the story of a 1950s housewife who discovers a disturbing secret. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/ApNyCTLXp9A