Premieres Netflix August 2022 (movies): This month one of vampires from the creators of ‘John Wick’, the third part of a successful drama and a powerful Spanish ‘thriller’ – CINEMABLEND

Surprisingly, we enter the month of August of this 2022, and as usual we do it with our eyes on Netflix news. For these next 31 days, the streaming giant has prepared an interesting selection of movies for all tastes. An action with vampires, Day shift; the romantic comedy What is the fault of karma?, and the long-awaited third part of 365 days are just some of the titles that you can find in the platform’s catalog this month.

As if that were not enough, this month the animated film The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Korean thriller Carter and the Spanish Emperor Code also arrive on Netflix.

Then you can check the movies that premiere on Netflix in August 2022.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

What fault is karma?





One of the new films that you can find this August in the platform’s catalog is the romantic comedy What fault is karma?. Sara is a young designer who is not going through her best moment, neither professionally nor personally. She believes that karma is responsible for nothing going right for her, and she is reaffirmed in her belief when she brings her little sister back into her life, for whom everything seems to be going perfectly. However, a series of circumstances will make her face one of the most complicated decisions she has ever had to make.

Premiere: August 3rd

Sump



Sump is the title of Netflix’s new original Korean production. The plot introduces us to Agent Carter, a man who, after suffering an accident, suffers from significant dementia. This leads him to embark on a dangerous mission that will put his life at risk.

Premiere: August 5

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie





For the little ones of the house, this August the animation film arrives on the platform The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo return to action with this new adventure in which they must use all their skills to take down a group of beings from another planet that threaten to destroy everything they know.

Premiere: August 5

Day shift



Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg are the protagonists of Day shift, the new work from the creators of the John Wick saga. Directed by newcomer JJ Perry, the plot follows Bud, a single father determined to give his 8-year-old daughter the best life possible. His job at a pool maintenance company in the San Fernando Valley is just a cover. And it is that his real income comes from his nocturnal facet as a vampire hunter.

Premiere: August 12

365 more days





This month, it also premieres on Netflix 365 more days, the third installment of the successful saga inspired by Blanca Lipinsk’s literary trilogy. Starring again Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, the story continues after the events of the second part, 365 days: That day. Laura and Massimo’s marriage faces one of its worst moments, at the same time that Massimo’s organization launches an unprecedented war with the rival mafia.

Premiere: August 19

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century

Premiere: August 10

Premiere: 17 of August

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge

Premiere: 20th of August

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

emperor code



The Spanish action thriller emperor code is another of the novelties that will be available in the extensive Netflix catalog this August. Starring Luis Tosar, the film follows Juan, a secret services agent in charge of protecting the interests of the most important personalities in the country. Until now he had always done an impeccable job, clearing the name of all those who had something to hide. However, his new case causes him a major moral dilemma, which leads him to rethink everything he has done throughout his career.

Premiere: August 8

Premiere: August 1

Premiere: August 1

Premiere: August 2nd

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2

Premiere: August 16th

Premiere: August 19

