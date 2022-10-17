Premieres of the week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max

La week of October 17 to 23 is marked by the arrival of several of the most anticipated premieres on streaming platforms. It is an occasion to watch some of the best films of the year and that, hand in hand with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Maxare already available in the different catalogues.

Without going any further, on HBO Max, in addition to a new chapter of ‘The House of the Dragon’ being available, the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, starring Gal Gadot. It is the sequel to the film that tells the story of the heroine, Diana, who tries to survive in the world of mortals, many years after the first movie. Everything changes when he comes across a device that allows dreams to come true, which will cross his path again with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

Secondly, ‘From Zero’ arrives on Netflix, a romantic comedy starring Zoe Saldana. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress is a student who travels to Italy to expand her knowledge. There she meets Lino, with whom she falls in love and with whom she ends up getting engaged. However, everything changes when Lino is diagnosed with a very serious illness and their families play an essential role.

Premieres on Netflix

October 17: ‘Wild Nation’ and ‘We’.

October 19: ‘The school of good and evil’ and ‘Until money do us part’.

October 20: ‘The girl from the Vatican: The disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’ and ‘Scorpion in love’.

October 21: ’28 paranormal days’, ‘From scratch’ and ‘Brbarians’ (season 2).

October 23: ‘The Blacklist’ (season 9).

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video

October 21: ‘Argentina, 1985’.

October 22: ‘The deer king’.

Premieres on Disney+

October 17: ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’ (season finale).

Premieres on HBO Max

October 18: ‘The oath’.

October 19: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.