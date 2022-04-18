Premieres on Netflix, HBO, Prime and Disney + (April 18 to 24)

04.18.2022 11:41 a.m.



Lovers of the series will be able to enjoy it in a big way during the next few days. Premieres from national productions, such as Better daysto the contribution of Julia Roberts and Sean Penn on Watergate in Gaslitgoing through the new deliveries of Better Call Saul Y The flight attendant. These are the most outstanding series of the week of April 18 to 24 on the platforms of streaming such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+.

‘Better Call Saul’, Movistar +, April 19

The last season concludes Jimmy McGill’s complicated journey of transformation into the criminal lawyer and hustler Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courts, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the delivery follows Jimmy/Saul/Gene as they try to drop off Lalo’s radar. The new episodes will also explore where her relationship with Kim stands, as she faces her own existential crisis after leaving the firm and following Jimmy on her particular odyssey. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Varga and Lalo are still immersed in their deadly game of cat and mouse.

‘Better Call Saul’ / MOVISTAR+

‘Guilt’, Filmin, April 19

A thriller full of black humor set in Edinburgh. The first series produced by BBC Scotland tells the story of two brothers, played by Mark Bonnar Y jamie sives, who unintentionally run over an old man. Far from getting away scot-free, their desperate attempts to cover up the murder lead to dire consequences they never would have imagined.

‘Guilt’ / FILMIN

‘Russian Doll’, Netflix, April 20

Nadia (natasha lyonne) and Alan (charlie barnett) are further immersed in their respective pasts through an unusual time portal located in one of the most famous places in Manhattan. At first it seems like an ever-expanding intergenerational adventure spanning the ages, but they soon discover that this extraordinary event might be too much and they must find a way out together.

‘Russian Doll’ / NETFLIX

Yakamoz S-245, Netflix, April 20

Series set in the world of into the night. When the sun begins to kill everyone on the surface, Arman and his science team must move to a military submarine to survive. As they try to figure out what’s going on out of the water and what the submarine’s real mission is, tensions build between the two crews, especially between Arman and Umut, the lieutenant. Arman will not only have to fight to survive, but he will have a second chance with the love of his life.

‘YakamozS 245’ / NETFLIX

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’, Disney+, April 20

The miniseries, starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, tells the story of the fame and ambition of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranoswhich ended terribly wrong. How is it possible that the world’s youngest billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye?

‘The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ / DISNEY+

‘Hint’, Netflix, April 20

When his wife is murdered to remove her heart and transplant it to a rich man’s wife, Simón, thirsty for revenge, plunges into the dangerous world of organ trafficking. In the frantic search for him, fate leads him to fall in love with Camila, the woman who survived thanks to the heart of his murdered wife. The culminating moment arrives when both discover the truth.

‘Hint’ / NETFLIX

‘The Flight Attendant’, HBO Max, April 22

In season two, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living his best sober life in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent in his spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to unwittingly witness a murder, she becomes entangled in yet another international intrigue. The season was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.

‘The Flight Attendant’ / HBO MAX

Heartstopper, Netflix, April 22

When Charlie meets rugby-loving Nick, these two high school students discover that their unlikely friendship is quickly turning into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their group of friends must face this very human vital journey of self discovery and acceptancesupporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

‘Heartstopper’ / NETFLIX

‘Better days’, Prime Video, April 22

yesFollow the process of overcoming five unknowns that meet in a peculiar grief therapy for parents who have lost their partner. The series recounts the hard times that result from the loss of a loved one, optimistically showing how, despite the wounds, sooner or later it is possible to laugh again, love and, above all, live again. It is starring White Gate, Francis Orella, Martha HazasErik Elias and Alba Planas.

‘Better days’ PRIME VIDEO

‘Gaslit’, Starzplay, April 24

A modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, especially Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts, a great personality who was accused of talking too much. Martha is a celebrity in Arkansas and the wife of Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite his political affiliation, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to go to waste.