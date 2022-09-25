Premieres on platforms: ‘Athena’, ‘The perfumer’, ‘Lou’, ‘Charlotte’…

Premieres on platforms

Athena – Netflix

After the death of his little brother (Karim) in an alleged police altercation, Abdel (Dali Benssalah) returns from the army to find his family devastated. Caught between a desire to avenge Karim (Sami Slimane) and his older brother Moktar’s (Ouassini Embarek) dirty business, he struggles to calm things down. The tension is increasing and her neighborhood Athena transforms into one besieged fortressand on the stage of a tragedy for the family and its environment.

The Perfumer – Netflix

To regain her sense of smell and her lover’s affection, a inspector teams up with a perfumer who uses lethal methods in order to create the perfect scent.

Lou – Netflix

Lou (allison janney) believes he has left behind a hazardous past, but his peaceful life is turned upside down when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs to save her daughterwho has been kidnapped. Facing a tremendous storm, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will put them to the test and uncover shocking secrets from their pasts. Anna Foerster is directing the film from a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley. Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen are producing.

Secrets, lies, passions and jazz – Netflix

‘Secrets, lies, passions and jazz’ is a sweeping forbidden love story revealing 40 years of secrets and lies to the beat of the blues that sounds in the canteens of deep south united states. Oscar winner Tyler Perry is the writer, director and producer of this film in which Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer play Bayou and Leanne, two lovers involved in a doomed relationship. His ensemble cast also includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. The film features an original theme performed by Ruth B., songs composed and produced by Terence Blanchar —winner of several Grammy Awards and nominated for two Oscars—, soundtrack by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Frame ‘Secrets, lies, passions and jazz’.

Charlotte – Movistar Plus+

The story of Charlotte Salomon -a great figure of 20th century art, less known than it should be-, told through an animation that captures the luminosity of her paintings, made in the dark times of Nazism. Charlotte Solomon She was a young German painter from jewish origin, with complicated family relationships, who was forced to flee her country to the apparent refuge of France in the face of the rise of Nazism. Aware that with the outbreak of the war her life was in great danger, she dedicated herself to frantically documenting the light of the Mediterranean with her painting, in order to leave her legacy to the world. The over 1,000 drawings in which Charlotte represented her life are considered by some specialists as the first graphic novel in history.

The film, which has a cast of voices in the original version of the first order (Keira Knightley as Salomon, Jim Broadbent and Brenda Bleythyn as his grandparents, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, Mark Strong…) was presented at the Toronto Film Festival and was nominated for best animated film at the Annecy Festival.