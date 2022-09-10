Premieres on platforms: Netflix, Disney +, Movistar Plus + and Prime Video

Premieres on platforms

Pinocchio – Disney+

Robert Zemeckis run this version of live action about the endearing story of a puppet of wood that embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppettothe carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, who guides Pinocchio as well as representing his “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” Juan; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco stars as Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

In addition to the beloved songs from the classic animated film, including “When You Wish Upon a Star” performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original songs composed by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (“The Polar Express”).

Hinterland – Movistar Plus+

A dark thriller, with a cruel serial killer, set in the dilapidated Vienna of 1918, after the end of World War I and the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Peter Perg arrives in the city, an officer of the Austrian Imperial Army who, like so many defeated soldiers, returns to Vienna to rediscover his past and try to redeem himself. However, he soon discovers that, in the city, his companions are being brutally murdered.

Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky (‘The Counterfeiters’), ‘Hinterland’ tells the story of the tormented Peter Perg with an extraordinary expressionist aesthetic, reminiscent of Munch’s paintings or French films Pitof. Winner of the Audience Award for best film at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival.

American Underdog – Movistar Plus+

Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin -winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘El Piano’- star in this biopic around the figure of Kurt Warner, one of the most valuable players in the NFL (National Football League). The film portrays the moving true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who spent from being a stocker in a supermarket to becoming one of the great stars of the NFLand winner of the 2000 Super Bowl MVP, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.

‘American Underdog’ focuses on all those challenges and setbacks that Warner had to face to achieve his dreams. A whole journey in which his family, coaches and teammates were a fundamental pillar to reach the top.

The Undertaker’s Wife – Movistar Plus+

The debut feature by Finnish director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, premiered at Cannes Critics’ Week, is a drama set in Djibouti -a country located in the Horn of Africa- that shows the health crisis in Africa.

Guled is a gravedigger who works hard to make ends meet, one day his life changes completely when he receives the news that his wife urgently needs an expensive operation to alleviate the effects of chronic kidney disease that can lead to death. The family has a deadline to get the money, time passes and panic begins to take hold of them. How can Guled get the money to save his wife and keep the family together?, a simple starting point that keeps the plot tense.

Flight/Risk – Prime Video

A documentary about the people who are submerged in the Tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crash just five months old difference in 2018 and 2019. This documentary is told through the perspective of the affected relatives, their legal teams, the whistleblowers and the Pulitzer Prize winner Dominic Gates (journalist for the Seattle Times).

Make Money for Money – Netflix

feature film that connects ordinary people with financial gurus over a year, it’s like the queer eye of the economy. From a waiter living paycheck to paycheck to a family wondering if he’ll be able to retire soon, these stories offer many useful tips for everyoneplus lessons on living a fuller life beyond the bank account.