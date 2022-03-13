Premieres online: review of “Cyrano”, by Joe Wright

Adapted and altered hundreds of times throughout its more than 120-year history, Edmond Rostand’s work CYRANO OF BERGERAC –inspired by the life of an author who really existed in the 17th century– has survived thanks to an original dramatic resource and the deep romanticism that runs through it from beginning to end. A tragic love story, a very funny comedy, a comment about social prejudices or, as in this case, a musical that tries to touch all those points, CYRANO It is a noble piece, which adapts, accommodates and transforms according to the times.

Director of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE he did not try, at all, to modernize the story here. Its adaptation to the cinema –which is not, strictly, of Roston’s work but of the musical that Erica Schmidt wrote and staged in 2018 based on that piece– more or less faithfully follows the path of the original work and until the 17th century in the one that takes place, with its warlike context.

What changes, essentially, is the most evident characteristic of Cyrano, a poet and soldier who did not dare to confess what he felt to his beloved Roxanne, assuming that he would be despised by her because of the disproportionate size of his nose. Here is not that feature that embarrasses him. Portrayed by Peter Dinklage (GAME OF THRONES), its modesty is given by its size. Roxanne’s friend and buddy since childhood, the man prefers to keep her love for her rather than be rejected because of her physical characteristics.

Roxanne (Haley Bennett, wife in real life of Wright) is a young woman who does not want to marry the Duke of Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn) but the difficult economic situation of her family forces her to accept it. That marriage for love, they tell him, “lasts just one or two years; the important thing is money.” But in the midst of an explosive theatrical performance that ends with Cyrano dueling with Viscount Valvert –the Duke’s right-hand man–, the beautiful woman sees a young soldier in the audience, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr., who, in another change with tradition, here he is black) and falls in love at first sight with him.

Unaware that Cyrano is in love with her, Roxanne tells him what’s going on with Christian and asks him to let her soldier know. Frustrated but loyal, the captain tells his subordinate the news and discovers two things: that this love is reciprocated, but that Christian is not very adept at the use of words, which greatly complicates the romantic epistolary system that Roxanne falls for. is forced by circumstances. It is there that the self-sacrificing Cyrano ends up being the one who writes the poetic love letters to the girl in Christian’s name, making a romantic situation grow that he would prefer to be a more direct part of.

Not only the proposal, which is known to almost everyone (even those who only saw free versions such as ROXANNEwith Steve Martin, or the recent Netflix movie, IF YOU KNEW), is maintained but the original structure in verse of the work is largely respected. And, when it is not done, it is often replaced, as befits a musical, with songs. And therein lies the other “difference” or peculiarity of this CYRANO: It is a period romantic drama told through songs that are quite current in sound and composition.

The songs composed by the members of The National do not have much to do with what is usual in this type of musical format. One could compare it to the “shock” that initially occurs in works like HAMILTON –a story from the 18th century told through rhythms more typical of hip-hop–, but even in this case, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs respected the codes of musical theater much more. Here, one has the feeling of listening to songs from that band of indie rock inserted into the film and performed by the actors.

The clash is curious and, after a period of getting used to it, it ends up working quite well, especially in some songs performed painfully by the main protagonists at some key moments of the plot. Dinklage won’t have a Broadway singing voice but his tone is quite similar to that of Matt Berninger (the lead singer of The National) and suits well the narrative and quasi-spoken format of some songs. The expert Bennett, for her part, does her thing with the ease of someone who knows scenarios.

That ambitious and curious mix could give any kind of results, but CYRANO works thanks to the talent of Wright – an expert in long and devilish sequence shots and with a long career that includes hits like ATONEMENT and failures like THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW–, whose impetuous staging marks the rhythm between romantic and tense in the story. For a director who tends to be somewhat excessive and bombastic, the musical format seems almost natural to him. And Wright has the intelligence here, in addition, not to prioritize the scenery and understand that the film ultimately belongs to the actors.

And the other great secret of the adaptation is the performance of Dinklage, whose hurt face of a person in love who prefers to hide behind a deception rather than face rejection, adds an emotional power to the story that would not be reached otherwise. CYRANO is completed in the body of the actor, who goes from being a brave and even somewhat petulant soldier to becoming a man desperate for a love that he is unable to declare, even knowing that Roxanne goes out of her way for everything he writes and that her passion for Christian is sustained only by that confusion.

There is a change in the ending with respect to the original piece that should not be brought forward and a particularly emotional scene that does not involve any of the protagonists but is performed by three unknown soldiers (played by the singers Sam Amidon, Glen Hansard and Scott Folan) who sing their family farewell letters before going to the front lines of a battle that seems lost. The scene may have little to do with the romantic drama that is at the heart of the plot, but it puts the story, its characters, and the tragedy that is the foundational component of this classic piece into context.