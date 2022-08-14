Premieres Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin: This week one of the horror films of the year, a Spanish not to be missed and a jewel of animation – CINEMABLEND

We compile the series and films that are released on various streaming platforms in the week of July 11 to 17.

The second week of July arrives with several premieres to liven up the vacations of many people, a week marked mainly by nostalgia with the premieres of scream or the series of the 90 emergencies.

But also among the premieres is the return of one of the animation jewelry which was canceled by Netflix and later saved by Adult Swim. And for the most ‘made in Spain’ movie buffs, Rodrigo Cortés arrives with his new film at Movistar +.

We leave you below with the list of series and movies that arrive on streaming platforms Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of July 11 to 17:

PRIME VIDEO





-FILMS-

Don’t Make Me Go



Max is a single father with a terminal illness who decides to go on a road trip with his daughter with the excuse of giving her driving lessons to end up going to a reunion of old students where her mother who once abandoned them will attend.

Premiere: July 15

scream



The 90’s killer is back 25 years after those brutal murders took place in the town of Woodsboro. The new assailant begins to attack a group of teenagers who have a terrifying connection to the past.

Premiere: July 14

-SERIES-

Haikyuu!!







Hinata is a young student determined to get into the volleyball team after seeing a volleyball match on television. The bad thing is that he is too small for it. Although this does not stop him and he finally manages to enter the high school team getting the nickname of the King of the court.

Premiere: July 15

John Lebron. The evolution of padel

HBOMAX





-SERIES-

tuka and bertie – season 3

After being canceled by Netflix, Tuca and Bertie return once again in this BoJack Horseman universe but with two female birds as the main protagonists: An anxious nightingale and a toucan who lives without worries.

Premiere: July 13

Blessed Patience – Season 3

Paul and Ally are two parents struggling with their careers, a mortgage, relationship upheaval, their parents, and the enviable task of raising their children. Paul is a loving father who discovers that he is not the man he thought he was and Alli runs a recording studio.

Premiere: July 15

emergencies

The legendary series from the 90s starring George Clooney is available in its entirety for the first time in Spain. Re-encounter this busy life of several doctors and nurses in the emergency room of the County General hospital in Chicago.

Premiere: July 17th

MOVISTAR+





-FILMS-

Three floors

The story focuses on three families who live in the same building in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Rome. Each one has their own history, discontents and traumas. But the action focuses on a young married couple who suspects that his neighbor has abused his daughter.

Premiere: 12th of July

love instead

Rodrigo Cortés directs this film that is set in 1942, where 400,000 Jews from all over Poland have been confined to a small ghetto in the middle of the city for more than a year. To pass the time, a group of actors decide to perform a musical comedy at the Fémina theater to raise the spirits of their people.

Premiere: July 15

-SERIES-

The cleaner

The comedy series, which has Helena Bonham Carter among its cast, follows the story of Wicky, a person who is in charge of cleaning up crime scenes when the CSI has finished reviewing the entire crime scene.

Premiere: July 15

FILMIN





-FILMS-

The execution





One of the most acclaimed films of the last Sitges Festival. Based on true events, the story is about the police hunt for the most intelligent, wanted and elusive serial killer in all of Russia.

Premiere: July 15

hit the road

It tells the story of a somewhat chaotic but loving family who find themselves on a journey through rugged landscapes where they worry about a sick dog and get on each other’s nerves. The only quiet one is the older brother who is quite mysterious.

Premiere: July 15

-SERIES-

The Split – season 3





The third and final season of the judicial series that follows the story of a family of expert lawyers in divorce cases. Hannah represents the ex-wife of comic book standout Rex Pope, who has been involved in a legal battle to try to prevent her material from being used for a recent stand-up.

Premiere: 12th of July

