Premieres Prime Video October 2022 (movies): This month one of the funniest movies of this year and an Oscar candidate – Movie News

New month, new releases. October is here, the quintessential Halloween monthand that means new movies being added to the extensive catalog of Prime Video. Among them one of the funniest movies of the year starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

On the other hand, Bella Ramsey, the protagonist of the series The Last of Usleave behind the role of Game of Thrones to star in a comedy directed by Lena Dunham, creator of Girls. On the other hand, Peter Dinklage is also trying a biographical film about the poet Cyrano de Bergerac.

We leave you below with All the movie premieres this October on Prime Video:

Catherine Called Birdy



The story is set in medieval times and follows Birdy, daughter of Lord Rollo, who sees an opportunity in her to get out of financial ruin by marrying her to a rich man in exchange for money and land. But Birdy is smart, energetic and adventurous, and she’s willing to fend off any suitor in ever more ingenious ways.

Premiere: October 7

Cyrano



Cyrano de Bergerac was a French poet and playwright ahead of his time. He always won in any confrontation with his sharp verbal wit like his stabbing sword in a duel. But he is madly in love with the brilliant Roxanne and cannot bring himself to confess his love for her until she falls in love with Christian.

Premiere: October 11th

The lost City



Sandra Bullock is a successful writer of romantic novels with a touch of adventure in the purest Indiana Jones style. Everything is going well in her life until a rich man forces her to find a lost treasure. But the model who monopolizes the cover of her and her bestseller will try to save her and help her in this unexpected comic adventure.

Premiere: October 14th

Argentina, 1985



The candidate for the Oscars by Argentina is based on real events. The story focuses on Luis Moreno Ocampo and Julio César Strassera, the prosecutors in charge of bringing to court those responsible for the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history.

Premiere: October 21

