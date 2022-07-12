Premieres: review of “Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg (Sala Lugones/MUBI)

A man whose organs mutate is offered as a sideshow in public surgeries in this Cronenberg film about… the Cronenberg films. With Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. From July 14 at Sala Lugones (tickets already sold out) and from July 29 at MUBI.

That CRIMES OF THE FUTURE have the same title as one of David Cronenberg’s early films should have been a warning. It is not usual –I think nobody did it– to repeat the title of a film by the same author, especially when it is not a remake of a previous film of his, which was done by such different types as Alfred Hitchcock and Michael Haneke. After seeing the film, it is clear that the gesture of the title passes less for a “re-launch” and more for the side of a summation. The new film by the Canadian is all his films distilled into one, one meta-film of Cronenberg that literally “operates” on all his previous production, condenses it, analyzes it and, to a certain extent, updates and resignifies it.

There are elements of its first stage indie scary but also CRASH, THE FLY, SPIDER, THE NUDE LUNCH, VIDEODROME, DEAD RINGERS and if they remember, they can surely find unexpected connections with all the others as well. It is a cluster of visual and thematic rhetorical figures that are their own, unmistakable, and that come to light again after a long time of being dormant. It is a game of mirrors, a sounding board, a thesis on Cronenberg’s films made by Cronenberg in film format.

What is it about? For now, of many things and at the same time of none in particular. About a man (Viggo Mortensen) who generates foreign organs in his own body and who removes them in an artistic performance in front of his fans that he does with his assistant (Léa Seydoux). From a department dedicated to analyzing and classifying these organs in which a peculiar and nervous girl played by Kristen Stewart works. From a mutant group that seems to have developed physical habits and even its own organic system that would allow it to adapt to new food realities. Of organ espionage, “inner beauty” competitions, public autopsies, and a company that makes quirky gadgets that help you live better in a society that apparently no longer knows the concept of pain and views it as if it were conceptual art.

Cronenberg manages, in his literary script, to talk about surgery as sex, ecology and plastics, adaptations of the body to a changing and unrecognizable environment and culture, art, tattoos, new and old sex, of a society that gets used to not feeling pain and that transforms it into spectacle and merchandise, of secret societies and “rebels” that believe in mutations and many other things, perhaps more than necessary, but that make sense if one think about CRIMES OF THE FUTURE like a master class about the Canadian cinema organized by himself.

In some soulless and retro-futuristic scenarios, with stories that begin and do not end –and others that promise to be important and finally are not–, CRIMES OF THE FUTURE It is neither the outrageous movie that many feared nor a horror film in the conventional sense. Stewart is more creepy never in a secondary but key role, Seydoux steals all eyes for reasons that quickly become clear watching the film and Mortensen works as a kind of Tibetan monk, master of ceremony and incarnation of Cronenberg himself in fiction, the man a so much older whose body already betrays him.

The physical adaptation to the changes and evolutions that occur depending on the times and social habits is one of the main themes of his filmography. Here the dispute seems to be between those who dare to become that “new being” – with the risks and dangers that this entails – and those who prefer to remove that mutant cancer and turn themselves into a show, into artistic speculation in the fight for the Oscar of deformed anatomy. No, it’s not a metaphor of mine. There is literally a competition with prizes in the film as to who has the most curious or extravagant organs.

CRIMES… it’s a paper about Cronenberg who is not afraid to border on self-parody or quotes from his own work at times. She is captivating, mysterious, at times incomprehensible and always very intelligent. It will be necessary to see it again several times to discover all its meanings and references. What is evident is that it is not quite a return to the old Cronenberg nor the opening to a completely new universe. It is a mutation of the same old organs, exposed like the open wound of a surgery and in full view of the world.

