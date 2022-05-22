Premieres Spain (05/20/2022) – Five little wolves have my weapon

Review of the premieres that arrive in theaters

Today, Friday, May 20.

As the most prominent title we have ‘five wolves‘ (BTEAM Pictures), Alauda Ruiz de Aza’s debut feature starring Laia Costa in the role of Amaia, who has just become a mother for the first time and doesn’t quite know how to be. When her partner is absent for a few weeks for work, she decides to return to her parents’ house, in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of caring for her baby. What Amaia doesn’t know is that, although she is now a mother, she won’t stop being her daughter.

For its part, another launch to take into account is ‘The weapon of deception‘ (Warner Bros.), a film that tells the true story of the most successful military disinformation operation in history, which changed the course of World War II. In 1943, the Allies are determined to end Hitler’s control of occupied Europe and plan an all-out assault on Sicily. But they face an impossible challenge: how to protect their troops from possible slaughter during a massive invasion. The operation will depend on two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen).

Finally, we will also talk about ‘Game of assassins‘ (Diamond Films), the new movie co-written and directed by Joe Carnahan. Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder and Toby Huss lead the cast of this action thriller in which a small-town police station in the middle of nowhere becomes the battleground between two professional hit men, a smart rookie cop and a down-on-his-luck con man seeking refuge behind bars.

‘Five wolves’



Gender: Drama



Director: Alauda Ruiz de Aza



Guin: Alauda Ruiz de Aza



Distribution: Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, and Mikel Bustamante.



Plot: Amaia (Laia Costa) has just become a mother and realizes that she doesn’t really know how to be. When her partner is absent for a few weeks for work, she decides to return to her parents’ house, in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of caring for her baby. What Amaia doesn’t know is that, although she is now a mother, she won’t stop being her daughter.

‘val’



Gender: Documentary film



Director: Ting Poo, Leo Scott



Guin: Ting Poo, Leo Scott



Distribution: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer



Plot: Documentary about the daily life of actor Val Kilmer, with never-before-seen recordings spanning almost 40 years of his career.

‘Game of assassins’



Gender: Action, Thriller



Director: Joe Carnahan



Guin: Joe Carnahan, Kurt McLeod, Mark Williams



Distribution: Frank Grillo, Gerard Butler, Toby Huss, Tait Fletcher, Ryan O’Nan, Alexis Louder, Keith Jardine, Kaiwi Lyman, Robert Walker Branchaud, Armida Lopez, Vanita Kalra, Marshall Cook, David Vaughn, JR Adduci, Marco Morales



Plot: A small-town police station becomes the unlikely battleground between a hit man, a smart rookie cop, and a con man seeking refuge behind bars with nowhere to run.

‘The weapon of deception’



Gender: War, Drama



Director: John Madden



Guin: Michelle Ashford



Distribution: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Pennelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn, Jason Isaacs, Lorne MacFadyen, Alex Jennings, Rufus Wright, Mark Gatiss, Hattie Morahan, James Fleet, Paul Ritter, Alexander Beyer



Plot: On April 30, 1943, a fisherman from Punta Umbra found the body of a British officer, Major William Martin, floating in the sea with a briefcase chained to his body. Before returning it to the British, the Spanish authorities transcribed the papers contained in the briefcase, including plans for a landing in Greece, and forwarded them to the German government, which prepared to organize its defense. But where the allies landed, three months later, was in Sicily. William Martin had never existed and the papers in his briefcase were destined to deceive the Germans. The British government never allowed to tell the authentic…

‘The mob tailor’



Gender: Crime, Drama, Thriller



Director: Graham Moore



Guin: Graham Moore, Johnathan McClain



Distribution: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Simon Russell Beale, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Alan Mehdizadeh



Plot: Leonard (Mark Rylance) is an English tailor who made suits on London’s world famous Savile Row. After a personal tragedy he ends up in Chicago, working in a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a family of gangsters.

‘mirror, mirror’



Gender: Comedy



Director: Marc Crehue



Guin: Marc Crehue



Distribution: Malena Alterio, Natalia de Molina, Santi Milln, Carlos Areces, Carlos Bardem, Vernica Forqu, Silvia Abascal, Antonio Resines, Toni Acosta, Loles Len, Luis Bermejo, Xesc Cabot, Marta Tomasa, Brbara Mestanza, Anna Bertran



Plot: In life we ​​constantly deal with ourselves. One part of us wants something, but the other wants the opposite. Álvaro (Santi Millán), Cristina (Malena Alterio), Paula (Natalia de Molina) and Alberto (Carlos Areces) are four employees in crisis who work for the same cosmetics company. They fight for what they want while facing their own reflections in the mirror. Ambition, fear, love and betrayal collide in this hilarious and original comedy about identity. Sometimes your worst enemy is yourself.

‘Clara alone’



Gender: Drama



Director: Nathalie lvarez Mesn



Guin: Maria Camila Arias, Nathalie lvarez Mesn



Distribution: Wendy Chinchilla, Daniel Castaeda, Ana Julia Porras, Flor Vargas



Plot: In a remote town in Costa Rica, Clara, an introverted 40-year-old woman, experiences a sexual and mystical awakening that will mark the beginning of a journey that will free her from the social and religious conventions that have so repressed her throughout her life. .

‘JFK: Case reviewed’



Gender: Documentary film



Director: Oliver Stone



Guin: James DiEugenio



Distribution:



Plot: Thirty years after his 2-time Oscar-winning film “JFK: Cold Case,” filmmaker Oliver Stone takes viewers on a gripping journey through recently declassified evidence into the assassination of President Kennedy, the most momentous American crime of the century. XX.

‘I do not like you’



Gender: Drama



Director: Lena Lansky



Guin: Lena Lanskih, Ekaterina Profilova



Distribution: Olga Malahova, Vladimir Shabelnikov, Tatiana Tihmeneva, Tatyana Tikhmenyova



Plot: Vika, 14, lives in a small provincial town in the Russian Urals region. She collects berries that grow in the wetlands and helps her mother sell them at a street market. She likes choreography classes at school. And she has a baby that no one should ever know about.

‘Dolores, beautiful!’



Gender: Documentary film



Director: jesus paschal



Guin: jesus paschal



Distribution:



Plot: Religious-based images and traditions permeate the lives of all the people who inhabit Seville. Historically, the city’s sissies have also assimilated them since their childhood and through them they have been putting together meeting spaces and their own codes. Today, new dissident identities continue to respond to these traditions: participate or withdraw, continue what exists or transform it. This film looks at those traditions from a perspective always unfairly relegated to the margins.