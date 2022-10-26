Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus + in November 2022: movies and series | SmartTV

The platform Movistar Plus+ It has a good amount of news for November 2022. It focuses almost exclusively on the movies, where it is getting stronger and stronger. We show you everything important that you should not miss if you have an account for this service dependent on Telefónica.

Among the many good films that are released, there is one that stands out for the cast of actors involved. We talk about the north man. This adventure, where action is the predominant note, has such outstanding participants as, for example, Nicole Kidman or Ethan Hawke (without forgetting Anya Taylor-Joy or the protagonist Alexander Skarsgård). Revenge for the death of a king and violence to carry out this is what you will find in this creation that you can see on November 25.

Movistar Plus+ has not forgotten to offer some series for its users, and possibly what can attract the most attention in this section is the new season of moonshine. This will happen on November 18, and economic problems will be a pivot around everything that happens to the Finley-Cullen family. The tone of comedy to deal with social problems is maintained quite successfully by the creator Sheri Elwood.

The rest of the premieres on Movistar Plus + for November 2022

We will start with the list of films which, it must be said, is simply shocking. You will find many good ones on the platform we are talking about in the month that is about to start.

Films

Paris, 13th arrondissement: premiere on November 1

Full of Grace: Premiere November 4

The Basement: premiere on November 5

They Came at Night: Premiere November 6

Gagarine: premiere on November 8

Love me: premiere on November 9

Alcarrás: premiere on November 11

Nine bullets: premiere on November 12

On point: premiere on November 13

Compartment nº6: premiere on November 15

Memory: premiere on November 15

Tenor: premiere on November 16

Ambulance, escape plan: premiere on November 18

Five little wolves: premiere on November 19

Vicky’s secret: premiere on November 20

Arthur Rambo: premiere on November 22

X: premiere on November 26

Low Cost Generation: premiere on November 29

Where’s Anne Frank?: premiere on November 30

sets

The end of love: premiere on November 4

Petra: Season 2 premiere on November 14