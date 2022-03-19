Premieres: The man in the basement, The bad guys, The event…

movie premieres

emperor code

Juan works for the secret services protecting the interests of the upper echelons from the country. A new job will make him lay eyes on Ángel González, a seemingly nondescript politician. Juan will have to bring to light the darkest and dirty business of the politician at all costs. To do this, he will ally himself with María, the daughter of a renowned actor.

the basement man

A marriage decides sell a neglected basement in a building you own. An ordinary man, Mr. Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual so far, but the man moves into the basement and makes it your permanent residence. The couple desperately try to cancel the sale, to no avail. Things get even more complicated when the man befriends his teenage daughter over whom he seems to have a terrible influence, becoming a threat to his family. A man who is a holocaust denier.

the bad guys

This is the story of five notable villains with an extensive criminal career: Mister Wolf, Mister Snake, Mister Piranha, Mister Shark and Mister Tarantula. Together they have spent a lifetime pulling off big heists. Now they will plot a plot to get his latest job done. Animated film based on the successful series of graphic novels The Bad Guys, created by Aaron Blabey.

The last movie

The film follows the film follows Manu, a ten year old boy from India. The protagonist lives with his father, who is a humble tea seller in a remote Hindu village. Unexpectedly, one day the little boy begins a journey of discovery of the world in 35 mm with the help of a friend who is a film projectionist.

The event

Film that takes us to France in the mid-1960s. In this context, Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a young and outstanding student with a great future ahead of her, gets pregnant unintentionally. Overnight she sees her dream of finishing her studies vanish, and she won’t be able to escape the suffocating restrictions of her environment. With final exams just around the corner and a baby growing inside her, the young woman decides to take matters into her own hands even if she supposes confront the shame, the pain and even go to jail thus.

the world is yours

Raffi (Alfonso Sanchez), is penniless and sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness which brings together all of Spanish high society to sell them your business and get out of the rut once and for all. Inside is Fali (Albert Lopez), who is no longer his compadre. Both will realize that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of the country is being decided on the farm.

the protégé

Film that tells the story of Anna (Maggie Q) and Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), two of the main killers on the planet who share a shady past in Vietnam. For years, they crisscrossed the globe competing for high-dollar contracts. But everything changes when Anna’s mentor, Moody (Samuel L Jackson) is assassinated, she and Rembrandt must reluctantly form a alliance and return to Vietnam to locate his killer.

Cinema on platforms

Black Crab- Netflix

Six soldiers are sent to a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could end the war. Equipped with limited equipment to survive such conditions, not knowing what they are wearing or who they can trust, the mission challenges your beliefs and forces them to ask themselves what they are willing to sacrifice for their own survival.

Lucky Stroke- Netflix

This Hitchcockian thriller tells the story of a wealthy couple that, when arriving at his summer house, surprise someone stealing. From there, none of their plans will turn out as expected.

Ruby’s Rescue- Netflix

State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of making the K9 search and rescue canine team, but no one is willing to give him a chance. Ruby the puppy, who lives in a kennel, dreams of having a home, but she has almost given up hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, the unbreakable bond that develops between them helps them face their greatest challenge yet. Based on a true story.

Twelve at home – Disney +

A new 2003 family comedy version about the noisy adventures of a blended family of twelve, the Bakers. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as Zoey and Paul, a married couple managing hectic daily life while simultaneously runs the family business: Baker Breakfasts, a local restaurant serving breakfast only (and Paul’s amazing hot, sweet and salty sauce). With plans to expand the business, Paul decides to move the family to a much larger house in a posh neighborhood, but moving and its effects on children they are more stressful than Paul and Zoey had thought. When the fate of his close-knit, loving family is in jeopardy, it’s up to Paul to find a life the perfect size for all of his dreams.

Deep Waters – Prime Video

Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (Anne of Arms) They’re a couple whose failed marriage stands united only by agreement: to avoid divorce, allow to have other loversAs long as they don’t abandon their family. But everything gets complicated when the people around him start turning up dead. This thriller is based on the novel Deep Water (1957), written by Patricia Highsmith.

The applicant – Filmin

Alex Dall is a student queer college who joins his university’s rowing team, embarking on a obsessive physical and psychological journey to be the best in the best boat, no matter the cost. Intent on outdoing her teammates, Alex pushes herself beyond her limits, alienating everyone around her in the name of her success.

Great winner of the Tribeca Film Festival, with three awards (including Best Film). Nominated for 5 Independent Spirit Awards and starring Isabelle Fuhrman, the protagonist of “The Orphan” (Jaume Collet-Serra, 2009).