PremierLeague. Steven Gerrard: ‘We want Coutinho at Aston Villa’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.05.2022 09:32:13





Although Philippe Coutinho have contract with the FC Barcelona until June 2023it seems that the Brazilian could be released from the Blaugrana club this summer, as reported by the Spanish press, which would allow the South American to continue in the Aston-Villasomething your coach wants Steven Gerrard.

“Obviously, we want Coutinho here (at Aston Villa)”, mentioned the ex-soccer player after the game against Burnley, in which the Brazilian was a substitute andcame on as a substitute at minute 80 when the score was 0-3 in favor of his team.

It should be remembered that the midfielder reached the Aston Villa last winter market on loan with a purchase option not mandatory of €40 milliona figure that the English team would consider very high.

Since his return to the premier leagueCoutinho has played a total of 15 games and has scored four goals and given three assists, numbers that undoubtedly contrast with what was done with Barcelona in the first months of the season.

Coutinho to Newcastle?

A few days ago, the newspaper The Sun disclosed that the Newcastle would be willing to try the signing of Coutinho this thanks to the great investment of a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which would allow the club to sign the still Barcelona player.