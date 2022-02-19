Next Thursday, February 24, another edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards will be held.
The gala will be held at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, at 7P/6C, and will have a live broadcast on Univision.
Among the artists leading the list of nominees are Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin. Then we leave you the complete list with all the artists nominated for the gala.
Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Complete list of all the nominees
Artist of the Year
- Angela Aguilar
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Sebastian Yatra
Album of the year
- “The last tour of the world”, Bad Bunny
- “Between sea and palm trees”, Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40
- “This life is very beautiful”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- “Jose”, J Balvin
- “KG0516”, Karol G
- “Legends”, Carlos Rivera
- “Mexican in love”, Ángela Aguilar
- “My hands”, Camilo
- “Utopia Live from Metlige Stadium”, Romeo Santos
- “We are doing well”, Caliber 50
song of the year
- “Bichota”, Karol G
- “Dákiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
- “Back for the return”, Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony
- “Tell me how you want”, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
- “Faithful”, The Legendaries, Wisin and Jhay Cortez
- “Pepas”, Farruko
- “Telepathy”, Kali Uchis
- “All of you”, Rauw Alejandro
- “Life of the rich”, Camilo
- “I give everything”, Algredo Olivas
female revelation artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Helen Rose
- Evaluate Montaner
- kali uchis
- The Ross Maria
- Majo Aguilar
- Mary Becerra
- TheChange
- VF7
- Yendry
Breakout Male Artist
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- the alpha
- Ghost
- Feid, Khea
- The Two Carnal
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
remix of the year
- “911 (Remix)” – Sech and Jhay Cortez
- “Yesterday my ex called me (Remix)” – Khea, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce with Lenny Santos
- “Fiel (Remix)” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA with Los Legendarios and Myke Towers
- “La Toxica (Remix)” – Farruko, Sech and Myke Towers with Jay Wheeler and Tempo
- “Travesuras (Remix)” – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel and Flow La Movie
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year
- ‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G
- ‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes
The Perfect Mix Of The Year
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal
- ‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme
- ‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
DJ of the Year
- sharpen it 888
- deorro
- DJ Adoni
- DJ Cornetto
- DJ Luian
- DJ Nelson
- IAmChinese
- Mariana Bo
- Toy Selectah
- Victor Cardenas
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop
- Camilo
- Charles Rivera
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Mon Laferte
- Ricardo Montaner
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Song Of The Year – Pop
- ‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy
- ‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez
- ‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
- ‘So In Love’ – CNCO
- ‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz
- ‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
Collaboration Of The Year – Pop
- ‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma
- ‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop
- ‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘La Toxica’ – Farruko
- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
- ‘Sober’ – Maluma
- ‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom
- ‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
Song Of The Year – Pop Ballad
- ‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik
- ‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
- CNCO
- Mau and Ricky
- Morat
- 21st floor
- Reik
Album Of The Year – Pop
- ‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO
- ‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia
- ‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor
- ‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres
- ‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario
- ‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘My Hands’ – Camilo
- ‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez
- ‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky
- ‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- bad bunny
- daddy yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Justin Quiles
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- Raww Alexander
- Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Emily
- Farina
- Carol G
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
Song Of The Year – Urban
- ‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
- ‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin
Collaboration Of The Year – Urban
- ‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- ‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma
- ‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles
- ‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa
- ‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía
- ‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
- ‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers
- ‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
Album Of The Year – Urban
- ‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Jose’- J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘La 167’ – Farruko
- ‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles
- ‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel
- ‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries
- ‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha
- ‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez
- ‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Adrian Chaparro
- Alexander Fernandez
- Alfredo Olivas
- Angela Aguilar
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ghost
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
- Lenin Ramirez
Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘As If I Were Cake’ – Rene Camacho’s Rene Camacho’s Overwhelming Band El Limón
- ‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘I’m Going Up and With Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Collaboration Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘The Student’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican
- 50 caliber
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Firm Group
- The Two Carnal
- The Sebastianes Band
Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘I never knew how to love you’ – Untouchable
- ‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘As If I Were Cake’ – The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho
- ‘The Toxic’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León
- ‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘Here Below’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘No Longer Insists Heart’ – Vicente Fernández
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jimenez
Sierreña Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘Arrieros Somos’ – Los de Chiwas Group
- ‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca
- ‘The Owl’ – Luis R. Conriquez
- ‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
- ‘I already found out’ – Chayín Rubio
Cumbia Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘With you’ – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez
- ‘Cumbia to the People’ – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules
- ‘Call me’ – Raymix
- ‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion
- ‘Solitude’ – Santa Fe Klan
Album Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘At My 80’s’ – Vicente Fernandez
- ‘Posters’ – The Phantom
- ‘From Home, In Concert and Dusted Songs’ – Intocable
- ‘The Drunkard’ – The Two Carnal
- ‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Today I Lose You’ – Kikin and Los Astros
- ‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela
- ‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
Artist of the Year – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- India
- Luis Figueroa
- Mark Anthony
- Milly Quezada
- Olga Tanon
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Victor Manuelle
Song Of The Year – Tropical
- ‘Baby’ – Camilo & The Alpha
- ‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘How to Forget’ – Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘Until Today’s Sun’ – Luis Figueroa
- ‘Lottery’ – Prince Royce
- ‘I have a God’ – Silvestre Dangond
- ‘An Eternal Love’ – Marc Anthony
- ‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India
Collaboration Of The Year – Tropical
- ‘Find me’ – Kany García & Carlos Vives
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘I See It and I Don’t Believe It’ – Willy García & Gilberto Santa Rosa
- ‘Mr. Judge’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
- ‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India