Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Get to know the complete list of winners of the Univision event

In the 34th edition of Lo Nuestro Awardthe big winner and absentee of the night was the Puerto Rican singer bad bunnywho won six awards, and of the Mexicans who received love from the public who voted for them on networks were Grupo Firme, Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal and Caliber 50.
This Thursday the party was held to celebrate and recognize the best of Latin music, which included the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, as the venue for the great party that had Gabriel Soto, Yuri, Alexandra Espinoza and David Bisbal as drivers.
As in previous years, the winners of the 35 categories were chosen with the votes of the fans. Next, we present you all those who were consecrated at the Univision gala, Premio Lo Nuestro 2022.
Full list of winners:
Male Artist of the Year – Urban: bad bunny
Female Artist of the Year – Urban: Carol G
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop: Camilo
Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year: bad bunny
Song of the Year: ‘Bichota’ by Karol G
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop: ‘What else then?’ by J Balvin and Maria Becerra
Collaboration Of The Year – Urban: ‘AM Remix’ by Nio Garcia, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Song Of The Year – Pop-Urban/Dance: ‘Pepas’ by Farruko
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year: ‘In Da Ghetto’ by J Balvin and Skrillex
Song Of The Year – Tropical: ‘Baby’ by Camilo and El Alfa
Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: Caliber 50 ‘I Would Choose You Again’
Song Of The Year – Urban: ‘Bichota’ by Karol G
Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal
Collaboration Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘Bottle After Bottle’ by Gera MX and Christian Nodal
Collaboration Of The Year – Pop: ‘Couple Of The Year’ by Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
Male Revelation Artist: the alpha
The Perfect Mix Of The Year: ‘I came back’ by Aventura and Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year – Tropical: Romeo Santos
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop: CNCO
Album of the year: Bad Bunny’s ‘The Last World Tour’
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican: Firm Group
Album Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ by Grupo Firme
Female Revelation Artist: Angela Aguilar
Song Of The Year – Pop: ‘So In Love’ by CNCO
Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘100 Years’ by Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50
Collaboration Of The Year – Tropical: ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ by Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony
Song Of The Year – Pop/Ballad: ‘Amen’ by Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
DJ of the Year: DJ Adoni
Album Of The Year – Pop: ‘Deja Vu’ by CNCO
Band Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘El Tóxico’ by Grupo Firme and Carin León
Cumbia Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘Cumbia A La Gente’ from Guaynaa and Los Angeles Azules
Remix Of The Year: ‘Yesterday My Ex Called Me’ (Remix) by Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce ft. Lenny Santos
Sierreña Song Of The Year – Regionto the Mexican: ‘I already found out’ by Chayín Rubio
Album Of The Year – Urban: Bad Bunny’s ‘Last Tour Of The Year’
Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘A La Antigua’ Caliber 50
