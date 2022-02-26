Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Get to know the complete list of winners of the Univision event

In the 34th edition of Lo Nuestro Awardthe big winner and absentee of the night was the Puerto Rican singer bad bunnywho won six awards, and of the Mexicans who received love from the public who voted for them on networks were Grupo Firme, Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal and Caliber 50.

This Thursday the party was held to celebrate and recognize the best of Latin music, which included the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, as the venue for the great party that had Gabriel Soto, Yuri, Alexandra Espinoza and David Bisbal as drivers.

As in previous years, the winners of the 35 categories were chosen with the votes of the fans. Next, we present you all those who were consecrated at the Univision gala, Premio Lo Nuestro 2022.

Full list of winners:

Male Artist of the Year – Urban: bad bunny

Female Artist of the Year – Urban: Carol G

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop: Camilo

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year: bad bunny

Song of the Year: ‘Bichota’ by Karol G

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop: ‘What else then?’ by J Balvin and Maria Becerra

Collaboration Of The Year – Urban: ‘AM Remix’ by Nio Garcia, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Song Of The Year – Pop-Urban/Dance: ‘Pepas’ by Farruko

Crossover Collaboration Of The Year: ‘In Da Ghetto’ by J Balvin and Skrillex

Song Of The Year – Tropical: ‘Baby’ by Camilo and El Alfa

Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: Caliber 50 ‘I Would Choose You Again’

Song Of The Year – Urban: ‘Bichota’ by Karol G

Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal

Collaboration Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘Bottle After Bottle’ by Gera MX and Christian Nodal

Collaboration Of The Year – Pop: ‘Couple Of The Year’ by Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers

Male Revelation Artist: the alpha

The Perfect Mix Of The Year: ‘I came back’ by Aventura and Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year – Tropical: Romeo Santos

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop: CNCO

Album of the year: Bad Bunny’s ‘The Last World Tour’

Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican: Firm Group

Album Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ by Grupo Firme

Female Revelation Artist: Angela Aguilar

Song Of The Year – Pop: ‘So In Love’ by CNCO

Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘100 Years’ by Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50

Collaboration Of The Year – Tropical: ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ by Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony

Song Of The Year – Pop/Ballad: ‘Amen’ by Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

DJ of the Year: DJ Adoni

Album Of The Year – Pop: ‘Deja Vu’ by CNCO

Band Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘El Tóxico’ by Grupo Firme and Carin León

Cumbia Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘Cumbia A La Gente’ from Guaynaa and Los Angeles Azules

Remix Of The Year: ‘Yesterday My Ex Called Me’ (Remix) by Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce ft. Lenny Santos

Sierreña Song Of The Year – Regionto the Mexican: ‘I already found out’ by Chayín Rubio

Album Of The Year – Urban: Bad Bunny’s ‘Last Tour Of The Year’

Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican: ‘A La Antigua’ Caliber 50

