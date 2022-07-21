Premios Juventud 2022: Complete list of nominees
We are a few hours away from discovering the big winners of the Youth Awards 2022which will take place this July 21 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Ricovenue that will take stars and that will witness the great winners of the best of Latin music.
Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated ceremonies is that of the Youth Awards 2022, which will feature great artists on stage such as Danna Paola, Prince Royce, Clarissa Molina and Eduin Caz. Under its slogan Celebrate your passion, it will highlight the best in each of its categories, in which Karol G, Angela Aguilar, Anitta, Evalunaamong other.
Do not miss the transmission that will begin at 7 pm (Mexico City time) and you can see it through the Channel 5 broadcast and on social networks.
COMPLETE list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2022
The New Generation – Female (New Female Artist)
- bad gyal
- CORINA SMITH
- EVALUNA MONTANER
- INGRATEX
- KIM LOAIZA
- THE GABI
- THE VILLAS
- LOLA INDIGO
- PTAZETA
- TOKISCHA
The New Generation – Male (New Male Artist)
- AWAY
- BLESSD
- BOZA
- DUKI
- LIT KILLAH
- LOUIS VAZQUEZ
- OVI
- ROBY
- Ryan Castro
- TIAGO PZK
La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)
- DANNYLUX
- GERA MX
- IVAN CORNEJO
- THOSE OF THE LIMIT
- LUIS R CONRIQUEZ
- INFANT LUPITA
- MAJO AGUILAR
- Ramon Vega
- SANTA FE KLAN
- YAHRITZA AND HIS ESSENCE
Male Artist – On The Rise