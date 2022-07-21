Premios Juventud 2022: Complete list of nominees

We are a few hours away from discovering the big winners of the Youth Awards 2022which will take place this July 21 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Ricovenue that will take stars and that will witness the great winners of the best of Latin music.

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated ceremonies is that of the Youth Awards 2022, which will feature great artists on stage such as Danna Paola, Prince Royce, Clarissa Molina and Eduin Caz. Under its slogan Celebrate your passion, it will highlight the best in each of its categories, in which Karol G, Angela Aguilar, Anitta, Evalunaamong other.

Do not miss the transmission that will begin at 7 pm (Mexico City time) and you can see it through the Channel 5 broadcast and on social networks.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

COMPLETE list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2022

The New Generation – Female (New Female Artist)

bad gyal

CORINA SMITH

EVALUNA MONTANER

INGRATEX

KIM LOAIZA

THE GABI

THE VILLAS

LOLA INDIGO

PTAZETA

TOKISCHA

The New Generation – Male (New Male Artist)

AWAY

BLESSD

BOZA

DUKI

LIT KILLAH

LOUIS VAZQUEZ

OVI

ROBY

Ryan Castro

TIAGO PZK

La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)

DANNYLUX

GERA MX

IVAN CORNEJO

THOSE OF THE LIMIT

LUIS R CONRIQUEZ

INFANT LUPITA

MAJO AGUILAR

Ramon Vega

SANTA FE KLAN

YAHRITZA AND HIS ESSENCE

Male Artist – On The Rise