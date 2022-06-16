Premios Juventud 2022: How to vote for your favorite artist? | Youth Awards
Steps to vote for your favorite artist of Premios Juventud 2022
This year the awards are made up of 33 categories and the public will be solely responsible for choosing the winners. Doing it is very easy, just follow these steps:
-When you enter you will see the main categories: Music, Video, Digital/Social, Influencer, Fashion and TV & Streaming. Click on each one and the subcategories that comprise them will appear. When you choose one of them, the name of the nominees in each subcategory will be displayed, choose the one you prefer and confirm your vote.
-You can only vote once in each category.
-Voting will end at the last minute on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Requirements to vote in Premios Juventud 2022
-Be located in one of the 50 states of the United States, Washington DC and Puerto Rico (excluding other territories and possessions of the United States).
-Voting is free, except for the charges that apply to your internet account or data plan.
The winners of Premios Juventud 2022 will be announced on Thursday, July 21 at the big party that will take place from Puerto Rico and will be broadcast on Univision starting at 7P/6C, in addition to being published on the www. .awardsjuventud.com